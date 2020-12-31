Lady Huskies put up fight against Red River

The Lady Huskies fell to Grand Forks Red River 79-44 at Wahpeton High School on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to fall to 0-5 on the season.
Grand Forks started the game off on a 14-0 run before the Lady Huskies got their first basket. They closed the first half deficit to 12 at one point in the first half and went to the locker room at halftime down 40-26.
The team shot 5-18 from three-point range in the game, which is one of their better shooting performances of the season from beyond the arc.
The second half was a more dominant half for Red River as they outscored the Lady Huskies 39-18 in that span. Head Coach Brian Watson expressed why it was a big deal that the team played well against a team of Red River's caliber.
"We know what they do, we just had to settle down," Watson said. "We know they press... we handled their pressure very well." Watson went on to say that they handled the defense really well and how he liked the stretch that his team went on at the end of the first half to cut the lead. He also emphasized that the team needs to play that way for the entirety of the game, which is what they have the potential to do.
The team is still very young, they started two eighth graders and had themselves a solid game. Lataya Lunneborg got eight points on 3-7 shooting. Scout Woods was 2-8 getting four points. Watson emphasized that they're a young team, but at certain points you have to stop playing like a young team and start to progress throughout the season.
"The first five minutes of the second half is one of the most important parts of the game and we just did not have a good start to the second half," Watson said. He felt like they were in a good position to make a run if they took advantage of that part of the half.
The team had a solid game with a good amount of rest going into their games against one of the top teams in the state. The Lady Huskies will be playing at Grand Forks Central on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The Lady Huskies are in the mix for a big game coming up as they could get their first win of the season against a Grand Forks Central team who is also 0-5 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.