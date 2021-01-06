Lady Huskies secure first win over G.F.C.

The Lady Huskies get their first win of the season against Grand Forks Central, defeating the Knights 49-46 moving up to 1-5 on the season.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, The Wahpeton Lady Huskies secured their first victory of the season and defeated Grand Forks Central 49-46.

Lady Huskies' forward Scout Woods has been the driving force for this team as she totaled 20 points and eight rebounds. As an eighth grader, that's not bad at all. Wahpeton has a young team this season, as they have eight of the 14 players on the roster made up of underclassmen and middle schoolers.

The Huskies held the Knights to 26 percent shooting and outscored the Knights' bench 14-0. Haley Kjar was a force on defense, getting three rebounds and three steals. She has been a vocal leader for the Lady Huskies throughout the beginning of the season and has given them hope in many of their games so far.

Wahpeton's offense was not even the best aspect of their game, it was their defense. They turned the ball over 17 times and only committed four second chance points. The team played their best defensive game of the season earning eight steals and forcing 11 turnovers. 

The Lady Huskies battle Valley City on the road on Friday, Jan. 8. They will look to start a winning streak sitting at 1-5 on the season.

