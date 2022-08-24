Jaya Grube of Grand Forks Red River, left, defended her home course with a victory Monday. The junior has maintained an average under 80 this season for the Roughriders. Halle Miller of Wahpeton, right, has a game face and a focus that she brings to the course. Miller has been a revelation for the Lady Huskies early in her sophomore campaign.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Wahpeton Lady Huskies golf team continued its early-season success Monday, Aug. 22, at the Grand Forks Country Club in a fourth-place finish. The Huskies posted a score of 363, trailing West Fargo Sheyenne (356), Fargo Davies (335) and Grand Forks Red River (329). Jaya Grube, Red River, took first with a 75.
“I think we saw some really good things Monday. There’s still an opportunity for us to be one of the top three teams in the conference like I thought we would be. We’re excited for what’s ahead,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Lily Anderson scored 100 her last time out in Wahpeton, relegating her to the junior varsity team Monday. She responded with a sharp outing, breaking the top 20 with an 89. Unfortunately, her score did not count toward the varsity tally. It did, however, cement the leadership role she’s expected to handle throughout her senior season.
“Lily is a team player. She just wants what’s best for the team,” Ralph said. “She showed exactly what she can do for us by just making bogeys. If she made a double, it seemed like she balanced it out with a par. She’s not a long hitter, she probably hits about 175 (yards) with her driver, but she only had three double bogeys. I think that’s the growth we’ve seen from Lily.”
Halle Miller shot an 87, leading the Huskies in 12th place. The sophomore is currently ranked sixth in the Eastern Dakota Conference with an 84.5 average. Miller’s strong suit, the tee box, let her down at times during Monday’s meet, prompting her to ditch the driver and dial back to a hybrid.
“Halle’s driver was missing. After a few holes, she just quit hitting it because it was getting her in more trouble than it was worth,” Ralph said. “For her to stay in the top 12 certainly says something about the rest of her game.”
Charging into prominence was Claire Langenwalter. The freshman recorded her best score of the season with a 90, continuing to shrink the scorecard after shooting 105, 94 and 98 in previous meets.
“Claire just came skipping in with a 90, happy as a player could be,” Ralph said.
Langenwalter is one of many players driving a friendly competition within Wahpeton’s own roster. Scout Woods (91), McKena Koolmo (95) and Olivia Hansen (96) showed the parity of a young and talented team.
“It just makes us so much better. Their focus is so much better on the course,” Ralph said. “You wanna play well for the team, but I think they’re also realizing the value of every shot they make. If that’s coming from a little bit of internal competition, that’s great. You like to think it’s because we want to beat Davies, or Shanley or somebody else, but it does put a renewed focus on their demeanor, especially around the green. That’s where they’re saving shots.”
The old adage goes, “Drive for show, putt for dough,” and Wahpeton has given glimpses of both. Davies and Red River remain seemingly immortal, but the Huskies keep plotting away and hanging around near the top of the EDC. It’s all in the details, Ralph explained.
“Our putting routines are so much better. On our chipping routines, they’re walking up and looking at the green to find a landing spot. All those things lead to one or two shots every round where everybody is playing a little better,” he said.
