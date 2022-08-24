Purchase Access

Eastern Dakota Conference Golf

Grand Forks Country Club Invite

Aug. 22 @ Grand Forks, North Dakota

TEAM SCORES

Grand Forks Red River - 329

Fargo Davies - 335

West Fargo Sheyenne - 356

Wahpeton - 363

Fargo Shanley - 374

Fargo South - 387

West Fargo - 388

Fargo North -388

Grand Forks Central - 444

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Jaya Grube, Grand Forks Red River 75

Rose Solberg, Fargo Davies 76

Lindsey Astrup, Fargo Shanley 78

Zoe Keene, West Fargo Sheyenne 82

Sophie Brakke, Grand Forks Red River 82

Lexi Bartley, Fargo Davies 83

Mia Aarestad, Fargo South 83

Madelyn Trapnell, Grand Forks Central 85

Payton Stocker, West Fargo Sheyenne 86

Ella Speidel, Grand Forks Red River 86

Lauren Soholt, Grand Forks Red River 86

Halle Miller, Wahpeton 87

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Wahpeton Lady Huskies golf team continued its early-season success Monday, Aug. 22, at the Grand Forks Country Club in a fourth-place finish. The Huskies posted a score of 363, trailing West Fargo Sheyenne (356), Fargo Davies (335) and Grand Forks Red River (329). Jaya Grube, Red River, took first with a 75.

“I think we saw some really good things Monday. There’s still an opportunity for us to be one of the top three teams in the conference like I thought we would be. We’re excited for what’s ahead,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.



