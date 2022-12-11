Lady Huskies sink 22 free throws in 70-62 road win at Valley City

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies played an aggressive brand of basketball Friday, Dec. 9, knocking down 22 of 32 free throws to defeat the Valley City Hi-Liners, 70-62. The road win gives Wahpeton a 2-0 record to start the season.
Scout Woods led the Lady Huskies with 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals. The sophomore scored 10 points at the foul line with bruising drives to the basket. McKena Koolmo (15), Emma Bontjes (12) and Halle Miller (11) joined Woods as double-digit scorers.
Bontjes stepped up as a post presence, grabbing nine rebounds. Koolmo’s versatile game from her guard position included six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Miller and Lataya Lunneborg combined for nine steals. The duo provides excellent length for Wahpeton on both the exterior and interior. Lunneborg chipped in six points before fouling out.
Valley City trailed 38-27 at the half, before charging back behind 26 points by Tesa Olson. Olson drilled 10 of 17 shots, including three makes from beyond the arc. Olson and teammate Greta Goven led all players with five assists each.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.