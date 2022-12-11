The Wahpeton Lady Huskies played an aggressive brand of basketball Friday, Dec. 9, knocking down 22 of 32 free throws to defeat the Valley City Hi-Liners, 70-62. The road win gives Wahpeton a 2-0 record to start the season.

Lady Huskies sink 22 free throws in 70-62 road win at Valley City

Scout Woods has made teams pay at the free-throw line this season. Woods hit 10 foul shots in Wahpeton's eight-point win at Valley City. 

Scout Woods led the Lady Huskies with 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals. The sophomore scored 10 points at the foul line with bruising drives to the basket. McKena Koolmo (15), Emma Bontjes (12) and Halle Miller (11) joined Woods as double-digit scorers.

Emma Bontjes' ability to defend and score the basketball makes Wahpeton a serious player in the Eastern Dakota Conference.
Halle Miller turns a steal into transition points. The sophomore has arrived as a threat to score double digits every night in the EDC. 


Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 