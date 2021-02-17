Lady Huskies struggle vs. Valley City

The Wahpeton Lady Huskies fell to the Valley City Hi-Liners 77-55 Tuesday, Feb. 16, which was the team's Parent Night.
The Lady Huskies had a poor game taking care of the basketball, totaling 26 turnovers.
"I just don't think that we came out ready to play," Head Coach Brian Watson said. "We played them pretty tough at their place, we' thought we'd be able to do the same thing (tonight) but we just let them jump off to a pretty big lead."
The Lady Huskies shot the ball well from three-point range, shooting 44 percent from three, but just 29 percent overall. They shot 72 percent from the free throw line.
Watson said that there were too many empty possessions for the Lady Huskies. The Hi-Liners came and ran a trap along the corners of the court to prevent the Lady Huskies from getting any shots off.
"We kind of just played into their hands," Watson said. "We knew what they were going to do, but we have to be able to execute our offense in order to get those extra advantages."
The leading scorers for the Lady Huskies were Scout Woods, who totaled 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting and six rebounds. McKena Koolmo had 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting and totaled five rebounds. The Lady Huskies face Fargo Shanley on the road Friday, Feb. 19.
