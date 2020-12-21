On Saturday, Dec. 19, The Wahpeton Lady Huskies fell on the road to Devils Lake 78-35.
The Lady Huskies have struggled to open the season as their shooting woes continue. They shot 23 percent as a team and just 12 percent from three-point range. Wahpeton was very active on defense throughout the game, getting 10 steals and forcing 15 turnovers.
Scout Woods had a team high 13 points and McKena Koolmo had six points. The Lady Huskies had zero assists throughout the entire game, which is unprecedented. The Lady Huskies totaled 25 turnovers throughout the game as their struggles taking care of the basketball continue.
A shortened practice resumine hasn't helped this young Lady Huskies team at the start of their season. They'll have something to look forward to next game as they will be at home for the first time this season on Tuesday, Dec. 21 when they face Fargo North. Wahpeton looks to break a three game skid to start the season as they are looking forward to going into Christmas break on a high note.
