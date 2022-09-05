Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FARGO, N.D. – Edgewood Golf Course is notoriously difficult. That showed on the scorecards Wednesday, Aug. 31, when Grand Forks Red River won its second Eastern Dakota Conference meet of the season with a 349. Fargo Davies was second with a 355.

Wahpeton finished third with a 381 and remains third in the EDC with a 369 average, a comfortable 10-stroke lead over Fargo Shanley.

Lady Huskies take third at tough Edgewood course
Buy Now

London Nordick cracked the top 10 amongst all varsity golfers, despite shooting her score on the JV team Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo.


Tags

Load comments