Lady Huskies take third at tough Edgewood course

FARGO, N.D. – Edgewood Golf Course is notoriously difficult. That showed on the scorecards Wednesday, Aug. 31, when Grand Forks Red River won its second Eastern Dakota Conference meet of the season with a 349. Fargo Davies was second with a 355.
Wahpeton finished third with a 381 and remains third in the EDC with a 369 average, a comfortable 10-stroke lead over Fargo Shanley.
“I honestly could not believe how high the scores were,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “I thought some of the pin placements were borderline unfair. Watching the top golfers in the league make double bogeys from 40 yards off the green, it was just one of those days.”
The course is filled with wooded obstacles and sloped greens that offer a challenging terrain.
“There wasn’t a breath of wind. It was just a beautiful day, but for whatever reason the girls had a hard time finding the fairway. Edgewood is full of tree line, so we had a punch out here and there,” Ralph said.
Jaya Grube (81), Red River, Lexi Bartley (82), Davies, and Rose Solberg (83), Davies, sat atop the leaderboard Wednesday. London Nordick was Wahpeton’s low scorer with a 91 on the junior varsity team, tied for ninth place overall.
“I guess it was bad coaching again, we slide London to JV and she has another career day,” Ralph said. “That 91 is kind of our expectation of London, but for whatever reason, the varsity team has added a little extra pressure. That’s something she needs to get used to. I watched her play a couple holes and she was really solid, impressive round.”
McKena Koolmo (93), Lily Anderson (95), Claire Langenwalter (95), Olivia Hansen (98) and Halle Miller (99) were the remaining Huskies under the century mark.
“Claire is just having fun on the golf course and making bogeys. I couldn’t be happier with her play,” Ralph said. “Lily did a nice job, I think she feels better about where she’s at now than she did a couple weeks ago. Our two seniors, McKena and Lily, have played great. McKena was looking at maybe shooting an 85-86. The greens were her nemesis but her ball striking was way better and it was fun to watch.”
