The Wahpeton Lady Huskies' tennis team qualified for the Eastern Dakota Conference Tournament after beating West Fargo 3-2 in the qualifying game. The Lady Huskies played top seed Fargo Davies in the quarterfinals, but fell 5-0. They played in the consolation semifinals and fell to Fargo South 5-0.
In the individual bracket, Abby Boelke was the lone Lady Husky who advanced to the second round of the tournament. She eventually lost to Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies, who would eventually make the championship game and lose to Mimi Gu of West Fargo Sheyenne.
The Lady Huskies will be losing just Chloe Rubish as the lone senior as they should be expected to have more players and most of the team returning next season.
