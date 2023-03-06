Lady Wildcats repeat as region champions in comeback fashion

The NDSCS Lady Wildcats are back-to-back Region XIII Champions. Pictured from left: Head Coach Park Masterson, Nadia Post, Quinn Neppl, Arianna Berryhill, Charita 'Tiny' Lewis, Maile Hunt, Grace Massaquoi, Ivy Fox, Jordan Toman and Assistant Coach Tom Litman.
The North Dakota State College of Science women's basketball team won its second Region XIII Championship in as many years, topping Lake Region State College and Williston State College on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. The No. 1 seed Lady Wildcats hoisted the NJCAA plaque in front of a home crowd after running their overall record to 28-4 with a 71-63 win vs. Williston State College.
The Lady Wildcats cruised past Lake Region, 79-37, to earn a spot in the championship, treating fans to a dominant effort in the backcourt. Arianna Berryhill posted 20 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Quinn Neppl provided 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Charita “Tiny” Lewis added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
Despite losing to Lake Region, 87-85, just three weeks ago in Devils Lake, Saturday’s semifinal was never in question as NDSCS grabbed a 60-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s playoff time, so that always brings out a different side of everyone,” NDSCS Head Coach Park Masterson said. “Defense was a huge difference for us, being ready for what they were going to execute. We were ready to rotate and we had better team chemistry and communication.”
The 12 combined assists from Berryhill and Lewis featured several flashy passes which thrilled the home crowd. Berryhill was 5-for-10 from the field, knocking down 4-of-7 triples and shooting 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. The guard banked home a 3-pointer from the wing to put NDSCS up by 10 in the first quarter.
“I’m very pleased with those two. They have both shown so much growth and maturity,” Masterson said of Berryhill and Lewis. “We already knew that they were fantastic basketball players, but I’ve seen them step up as leaders recently. They take charge, they take control, they’re running the floor out there and executing. It’s really fantastic to see and it’s fun basketball.”
The NDSCS guards locked up Lake Region star Tiziana Huici, holding her to nine points after she dropped 22 against them in their last meeting. Maile Hunt sparked the defense inside with sticky hands that constantly found the basketball, leading NDSCS with 11 rebounds, 6 blocks and 3 steals in addition to her 7 points.
“Maile has such a high IQ and it’s fantastic because she’s really come on in these last five games and played the way we know that she can,” Masterson said. “She’s very smart and it comes down to that chemistry, communication and trust. Maile knew her guards were gonna be on the backside, so she could step up and help.”
Hunt was dynamite again in Sunday’s title tilt with Williston State, helping NDSCS secure back-to-back championships with 17 points and 8 rebounds. The 6-foot-4 center pulled down 6 offensive rebounds, forcing her way to the foul line where she finished a perfect 7-of-7.
The Highland, Utah, product worked tirelessly throughout the season with Assistant Coach Tom Litman, perfecting individual drills which elevated her offense to new heights.
“He would guard me and I would just work on post moves for about an hour every day,” Hunt said. “He would use the pad and go hard against me while I worked on my post moves and finishing. Just being more confident helped, too.”
Grace Massaquoi and Ivy Fox formed a power punch down low with Hunt, combining for 36 points and 24 boards in the tournament. Fox was too dynamic for the Royals, bumping them off the block and wearing them out with her speed and stamina in transition.
“I would argue that we have the two best post defenders in the Mon-Dak (Conference) with Maile and Ivy. They both play a bit of a different game, but I would definitely say they are two of the most active and agile post defenders,” Masterson said.
Ed Werre Arena at Blikre Activities Center is desolate during the regular season, but the building comes alive for playoffs. With the Lady Wildcats trailing by eight in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, the crowd played a supporting role in amplifying the atmosphere.
“It’s a huge advantage in every way possible. Everybody had to play the play-in game Wednesday and (some teams) had to travel. Lake Region had to play at Dawson and then come to us,” Masterson said. “We shoot well and we just play well in the BAC, so it’s always nice to play here.”
Williston State stormed back with a buzzer-beater to close the third quarter. The Tetons proceeded to make the opening basket of the fourth, regaining a 52-51 lead. With NDSCS on its back foot, sophomore guard Nadia Post took the game into her own hands. Post pulled up from 17 feet and connected on a jumper from the wing on a shot that Masterson calls the “Nadia Special.” Moments later, the 5-foot-8 baller crashed into two defenders for a transition and-one to put NDSCS ahead for good. Post scored all six of her points in the final quarter.
“Whoever was going to get the buckets — get the buckets — but Nadia is a sophomore and we trust her. I’m glad she could be the person to do that,” Masterson said. “I’m just really proud of her. She showed great leadership in that game and through the entire season. It’s exciting to see the kids who have been with us for two years have that kind of impact at the end.”
Masterson felt obligated to deliver a championship to her team of eight. Always outnumbered and occasionally outsized, the Lady Wildcats are never outworked. Masterson applauded the determination of her sophomores and the freshmen she helped recruit as an assistant coach on the 2021-22 national qualifiers.
“It was hugely important because NDSCS is a perpetual powerhouse, so our expectation is to get here,” Masterson said. “For me, personally, it was really important because these are girls I recruited as the assistant coach, so this was our plan anyway. The players coming in and my returners, we already knew this is what we’re gonna do. I’m just so proud of the eight of them.”
Berryhill led NDSCS with 19 points in the title game. The Lady ‘Cats will host the district championship Saturday, March 11. A game time and opponent hadn’t been announced prior to press deadline.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.