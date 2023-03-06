Lady Wildcats repeat as region champions in comeback fashion
Pictured from left: Charita 'Tiny' Lewis, Quinn Neppl, Jordan Toman and Maile Hunt.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
The NDSCS Lady Wildcats are back-to-back Region XIII Champions. Pictured from left: Head Coach Park Masterson, Nadia Post, Quinn Neppl, Arianna Berryhill, Charita 'Tiny' Lewis, Maile Hunt, Grace Massaquoi, Ivy Fox, Jordan Toman and Assistant Coach Tom Litman. 

The North Dakota State College of Science women's basketball team won its second Region XIII Championship in as many years, topping Lake Region State College and Williston State College on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. The No. 1 seed Lady Wildcats hoisted the NJCAA plaque in front of a home crowd after running their overall record to 28-4 with a 71-63 win vs. Williston State College. 

The Lady Wildcats cruised past Lake Region, 79-37, to earn a spot in the championship, treating fans to a dominant effort in the backcourt. Arianna Berryhill posted 20 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Quinn Neppl provided 18 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals. Charita “Tiny” Lewis added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Pictured from left: Quinn Neppl, Grace Massaquoi, Charita 'Tiny' Lewis and Ivy Fox.
Park Masterson's recruitment of former Minnehaha Academy star Tiny Lewis (center) has paid off for the NDSCS program and the speedy point guard.
Arianna Berryhill (left) and Maile Hunt (right) were arguably the Wildcats' two most valuable players during the region tournament. 
Sophomore center Maile Hunt throws up a baby hook in the middle of the lane for NDSCS, towering over the Lake Region State Royals.
Nadia Post came off the bench and popped this jumper from the wing to give NDSCS some breathing room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Region XIII Championship.
Standing at 5-foot-8, NDSCS sophomore Nadia Post played like a giant in the fourth quarter vs. Williston State. She's pictured here finishing a critical and-one over two Tetons.


