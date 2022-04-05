Lady Wildcats sign ESPN 3-star recruit

Taliyah Carter, a 3-star college basketball prospect with an 87 grade according to ESPN, has signed to play at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Carter played high school ball at Parkway Northwest High in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Carter holds the program record for points in a game with 44, averaging 28 points and nine rebounds per game as a 1,000-point scorer. Carter is the 28th ranked forward in the class of 2022. After competing in the Adidas Gauntlet in 2019, ESPN evaluators had high praise for the 6'1" sophomore forward.
"(Carter is an) athletic four, offers emerging offensive game; active on the glass, finishes plays in traffic; rebounds and initiates the fast break; mobile in uptempo game."
Carter joins a loaded recruiting class which includes 6'4" state champion center Darcy Jardine from Cheyenne East High School in Wyoming and talented guard Charita "Tiny" Lewis from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"This is our first nationally ranked kid for sure," NDSCS Head Coach Adam Jacobson said. "We've had a big week with Tiny Lewis coming aboard and now this kid. Taliyah is a player with an extremely high ceiling! To get a player of her caliber is a testament to the direction this program is headed. We couldn't be more excited."
The Lady Wildcats are coming off a a 30-3 season which saw them win preseason and regular season Mon-Dak Conference titles, a Region XIII Championship and a District Championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.