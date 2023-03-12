Lady Wildcats win by 60 to reach national tournament
Buy Now

Blizzard conditions and a no travel advisory didn't stop the Twin Towns Area from bringing a decent crowd to Saturday's North Central District Championship at Ed Werre Arena. North Dakota State College of Science made it worth their time by blowing out Highland Community College, 113-53. From left: Head Coach Park Masterson, Quinn Neppl, Charita 'Tiny' Lewis, Ivy Fox, Maile Hunt, Grace Massaquoi, Arianna Berryhill, Nadia Post, Jordan Toman and Assistant Coach Tom Litman.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
Lady Wildcats win by 60 to reach national tournament
Buy Now

The Lady Wildcats are dancing to nationals for the second straight season after defeating Highland Community College, 113-53, in Saturday's district title game at Ed Werre Arena. 

If Saturday’s performance was any indication, the North Dakota State College of Science women’s basketball team may just be getting started. The No. 22 Lady Wildcats thrashed Highland Community College, 113-53, winning the North Central District Championship at Ed Werre Arena in Wahpeton and clinching a spot in the national tournament.

Several players have led NDSCS in scoring this season. It was Quinn Neppl’s turn Saturday. The Maddock, North Dakota, guard exploded for a career-high 34 points on 15-of-19 shooting. Neppl completed the double-double with 10 rebounds and 5 assists to put the finishing touches on a monster performance.

Lady Wildcats win by 60 to reach national tournament
Buy Now

Quinn Neppl (left) had the hot hand Saturday. Her teammates took notice and fed her the rock early and often, leading to 18 first-half points for the NDSCS freshman. 
Lady Wildcats win by 60 to reach national tournament
Buy Now

NDSCS forward Grace Massaquoi shoots a jumper in the lane vs. Highland Community College.
Lady Wildcats win by 60 to reach national tournament
Buy Now

NDSCS sophomore Nadia Post puts up a runner on the baseline. Post helped NDSCS reach Saturday's district title game with her clutch scoring in the region championship six days earlier. 
Lady Wildcats win by 60 to reach national tournament
Buy Now

From left: Grace Massaquoi, Quinn Neppl, Arianna Berryhill and Tom Litman celebrate from the Wildcats bench. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 