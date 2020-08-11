PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Lake Region League concluded their Senior Babe Ruth (16-18 year old) season with the “League Championship Tournament” Saturday, Aug. 8. The tournament was hosted by Chauncey Martin Field, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The MN Senior Babe Ruth division replaced American Legion Baseball for this age level in Minnesota.

Saturday’s results:

Semi Finals:

Ashby 6, TV-UH 2

Barnesville, 3, DGF 1

Championship Game

Barnesville 8, Ashby 1

Ada (13-5)

• Braiden Fetting | OF-P | 2020 

• Chase Buchholz | IF-P | 2020 

• Beau Fetting | SS | 2022 

• Riley Resnick | OF-P | 2020 * HM: Beau Jorgenson | C | 2022 

DGF (13-5)

• Alec Gulseth | 2B-P | 2020 

• Jay Greuel | 1B-P | 2020 

• Brandon Watt | OF | 2021 

• Noah Kraft | C-3B-P | 2020 * HM: Ethan John | OF | 2020 

Ashby (12-6)

• Jaden Norby | 2B-P | 2021 

• Noah Johnson | C | 2020 

• Torin Olson | SS-P | 2022 

Breckenridge (12-6)

• Jeremy Stack | OF | 2019 

• Emitt Vig | 3B-P | 2020 

• Carson Hought | OF | 2020 * HM: Conner Twidwell | 1B-P | 2021 

Barnesville (11-6-1)

• Matt Samuelson | IF | 2020 

• Adrian O’Brien | OF | 2019 

• Sam Askegaard | P | 2019 * HM: Matt Haugrud | P | 2020 * HM: Jackson Wahl | C | 2020

Hawley (9-9)

• Cade Carley | SS-P | 2020 

• Cole Matson | OF | 2020 * HM: Michael Slette | OF-P | 2020 * HM: Alex Bratsch | 2B-P | 2021 

BE/WCA (6-10)

• Kyle Schaffran | OF-P | 2020 

• Trent Koloski | IF-P | 2020 * HM: Marshall Riedel | SS-P | 2019 

TV/UH (5-13)

• Conner Nelson | OF-P | 2022 

• Logan Miller | P-2B-OF | 2020 * HM: Michael Stuhaug | IF-OF-P | 2019 

Pelican Rapids (5-13)

• Carson McNeal | SS-P | 2022 

• Tim Guler | C-OF | 2024 * HM: Weston Funk | IF-P | 2021 * HM: Brock Sjolie | 3B-P | 2022 

Frazee (2-15)

• Mason Newling | SS-P | 2020 * HM: Brandon Nguyen | C-P | 2021

Tags

Load comments