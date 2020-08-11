PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — The Lake Region League concluded their Senior Babe Ruth (16-18 year old) season with the “League Championship Tournament” Saturday, Aug. 8. The tournament was hosted by Chauncey Martin Field, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. The MN Senior Babe Ruth division replaced American Legion Baseball for this age level in Minnesota.
Saturday’s results:
Semi Finals:
Ashby 6, TV-UH 2
Barnesville, 3, DGF 1
Championship Game
Barnesville 8, Ashby 1
Ada (13-5)
• Braiden Fetting | OF-P | 2020
• Chase Buchholz | IF-P | 2020
• Beau Fetting | SS | 2022
• Riley Resnick | OF-P | 2020 * HM: Beau Jorgenson | C | 2022
DGF (13-5)
• Alec Gulseth | 2B-P | 2020
• Jay Greuel | 1B-P | 2020
• Brandon Watt | OF | 2021
• Noah Kraft | C-3B-P | 2020 * HM: Ethan John | OF | 2020
Ashby (12-6)
• Jaden Norby | 2B-P | 2021
• Noah Johnson | C | 2020
• Torin Olson | SS-P | 2022
Breckenridge (12-6)
• Jeremy Stack | OF | 2019
• Emitt Vig | 3B-P | 2020
• Carson Hought | OF | 2020 * HM: Conner Twidwell | 1B-P | 2021
Barnesville (11-6-1)
• Matt Samuelson | IF | 2020
• Adrian O’Brien | OF | 2019
• Sam Askegaard | P | 2019 * HM: Matt Haugrud | P | 2020 * HM: Jackson Wahl | C | 2020
Hawley (9-9)
• Cade Carley | SS-P | 2020
• Cole Matson | OF | 2020 * HM: Michael Slette | OF-P | 2020 * HM: Alex Bratsch | 2B-P | 2021
BE/WCA (6-10)
• Kyle Schaffran | OF-P | 2020
• Trent Koloski | IF-P | 2020 * HM: Marshall Riedel | SS-P | 2019
TV/UH (5-13)
• Conner Nelson | OF-P | 2022
• Logan Miller | P-2B-OF | 2020 * HM: Michael Stuhaug | IF-OF-P | 2019
Pelican Rapids (5-13)
• Carson McNeal | SS-P | 2022
• Tim Guler | C-OF | 2024 * HM: Weston Funk | IF-P | 2021 * HM: Brock Sjolie | 3B-P | 2022
Frazee (2-15)
• Mason Newling | SS-P | 2020 * HM: Brandon Nguyen | C-P | 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.