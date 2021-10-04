BRAINERD, Minn. — With 51 seconds remaining in the game, Graedyn Buell and the NDSCS Wildcats orchestrated a 57-yard drive, culminating in a 26-yard touchdown pass to Marselio Mendez. The strike sealed a 22-19 victory Saturday, Oct. 2 at Central Lakes College.
“Graedyn Buell was phenomenal in those final 30 seconds. That was a higher-level deal,” NDSCS Head Coach Eric Issendorf said. “It was their homecoming. They were hyped up, we had to go on a bus trip, but it was a really fun football game. We weren’t sharp and weren’t firing on all cylinders, but we worked hard. We had it where we needed it … when we needed it.”
The Raiders received the ball with 19 seconds left. Jacob Corrow launched a pass deep downfield in a last-ditch effort for Central Lakes, but Treshone Goley-Buchanan had other plans, intercepting the football to keep the Wildcats’ perfect season intact at 6-0.
“On the last play of the game, we switched Treshone Goley over at corner. He’s kind of our lock guy. He had that ‘next player’ mentality to hop off the bench and go get a pick,” Issendorf said. “If Central Lakes catches it they are at the 15 or 20-yard line with all three timeouts, it definitely could have swung the game for them.”
NDSCS scored on its first play from scrimmage, converting a 30-yard touchdown pass from Buell to Mendez less than three minutes into the game. It was Buell’s 10th passing score of the season, seven of them to his big-play weapon in Mendez. Buell finished the game with 232 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Demetrius Coleman was a chain-mover for NDSCS, hauling in eight catches for 118 yards. Coleman hasn’t scored a touchdown this season, but his consistent grabs have stabilized the Cats’ air attack. Coleman has 411 receiving yards, averaging 13.3 yards on 31 receptions.
“He’s just that possession guy, he runs really good routes. He’s a threat to get over the top of you,” Issendorf said of Coleman. “Any time he does that you have to give him some space. It’s about his work ethic and how hard he prepares himself. He’s got reliable hands and he lays out.”
Central Lakes starting quarterback, Matt Torres, was 4-of-6 with 69 yards passing and one touchdown to start the game. He was knocked out of the contest after taking a hit to the head from a Wildcat defender, which was ruled as targeting and resulted in the player’s ejection from the game. The illegal hit negated a 50-yard interception return for six by Manny Garcia on the play.
Corrow took over for the Raiders and completed just 9-of-22 passes for 155 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Goley-Buchanan, Tavion Wells and Karter Wensmann had one interception each for the Wildcats.
Adam Chudecke continued to lead at linebacker. The freshman from Burnsville, Minn., tallied six tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. That fumble was recovered by Jaderian Johnson, who led NDSCS with 10 tackles and one sack in a tenacious performance on the edge.
Issendorf was pleased with the way his defense adjusted, stepping up despite a key injury leaving NDSCS short-handed in the secondary.
“Reggie Morrow dislocated his shoulder again and he’s kind of our quarterback back there. We had to make some adjustments,” Issendorf said. “We made some mistakes on defense and against good teams you can get exposed on any given play. That’s kind of what happened, we don’t typically give up too many big plays and they made some. They wanted to run the football and they did establish the run in the first half. We changed our game plan and got into a little heavier box. We stiffened up in the second half.”
No. 3 NDSCS will now prepare for Rochester Community & Technical College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 on its home turf in Wahpeton.
“Every game is a challenge. Rochester comes in with the nation’s leading rushing team, which is unique because they have the air raid system. They play an attacking style and they are going to mix it up,” Issendorf said.
