Breckenridge came out firing against Hawley, Minnesota, and built a 19-point lead on the Nuggets’ home court. The hosts scrapped back into the game, but Breck’s free throws down the stretch sealed the 78-70 victory on Thursday, Feb. 13.
“We had a chance to bury them early, but we let them back in, which is a credit to Hawley. We’ve got to learn that when we get people down we’ve got to do a better job of finishing them off,” Breckenridge coach Arly Ohm said. “We found a way to grind it out on the road and anytime you get road wins in the Heart O’ Lakes, we’ll take them.”
The Cowboys’ were clutch in the closing half, knocking down 15 free throws in the final minutes when the Nuggets were forced to foul.
“Down the stretch, our free-throw shooting was phenomenal,” Ohm said. “We were able to execute down the stretch. They were trying to foul us and we kept making free throws. That was a huge key to the game.”
Seven players got in the scoring column for Breckenridge in the road victory. Cooper Yaggie turned in another monster night with 26 points to lead the way.
“I thought we really had a good, balanced attack last night,” Ohm said.
Jonah Christensen followed Yaggie with 18 to go along with a team-high 12 boards.
“Jonah was a handful for them inside,” Coach Ohm said.
Anthony Conzemius nearly had a double-double as well with seven points and 11 rebounds. Yaggie and Junior Perez each dished out five assists while Perez also chipped in nine points.
Sparking the strong start was Adam Ohm. The junior drilled three triples in a row early on in the game to force Hawley to switch up from their zone. Ohm ended the night with 11 points.
“Adam Ohm sparked us against their zone and that really gave them problems, which opened up other avenues for other plays,” Coach Ohm said. “He went on a 9-0 run by himself. He shot them out of the zone a little bit and what happened is they had to extend so far so our spacing became better.”
Breckenridge’s (12-10) bout with Hawley was a rescheduled game, so they’ll turn around to face the Nuggets at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Prior to that they’ll have to head to Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 for a battle with massive section implications.
“If we can get this one on the road, which will be no easy task, we’re going to have them in a head-to-head competition because we would have beaten them twice,” Coach Ohm said. “This is a big game for us, no bones about it.”
