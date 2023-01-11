Late goals lift Aberdeen over Blades, 6-5

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton girls hockey team dropped a back-and-forth affair to Aberdeen Central on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Stern Sports Arena. The Cougars clawed their way to a 6-5 win over the Blades, overcoming a hat trick by Reagan Wohlers and three points from Kennedy Schuler.
Ashlyn Wohlers opened the scoring with a fortuitous first-period goal, putting the puck in the net on an errant centering pass meant for Alison Hoerer.
Central answered with two quick goals to snatch the lead, but Reagan Wohlers slipped the puck between a defender’s legs and tapped it into the back of the net to tie the score at 2-2 with 1:09 left in the period.
Kailyn Poppen put the Cougars up again in the second period, but Schuler responded with a goal of her own, tying the game at 3-3 with some finesse in the open ice. The Blades senior shredded toward the net at full speed, letting the puck ever-so-gently glide off her stick to the right as the goalie remained fixated on her speedy moves to the left.
Schuler found Reagan Wohlers streaking down the center and Wohlers deposited a wrist shot between Cougars goalie Madeline Sandvig and the pipe. The 5-4 lead was short-lived, as Central stormed back with two goals for the win.
Hoerer played tremendous defense for Breckenridge-Wahpeton, sliding in front of an open net to stop a shot from the blue line in the final minute and losing her stick during two chippy battles against the boards. The Bethel University commit gave her team premium chances on face-offs throughout the game.
Assist leaders for the Blades were Kennedy Schuler (2), Ava Schuler and Addie Rugland. The Blades are back home at 7 p.m. Friday vs. Luverne, Minnesota.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.