Late goals lift Aberdeen over Blades, 6-5
Ashlyn Wohlers (15) fights with all her might to displace a Cougars skater at Stern Sports Arena in Wahpeton.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News
B-W Blades vs. Aberdeen Central Cougars, Tuesday, Jan. 10, Stern Sports Arena

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton girls hockey team dropped a back-and-forth affair to Aberdeen Central on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Stern Sports Arena. The Cougars clawed their way to a 6-5 win over the Blades, overcoming a hat trick by Reagan Wohlers and three points from Kennedy Schuler.

Reagan Wohlers (3) carries the puck across center ice while her teammate Lily Beyer trails the play.

Ashlyn Wohlers opened the scoring with a fortuitous first-period goal, putting the puck in the net on an errant centering pass meant for Alison Hoerer.

Kennedy Schuler dekes her way through the Aberdeen Central defense.
Breckenridge-Wahpeton senior Alison Hoerer was a menace against the boards Tuesday, making the Cougars scrap for every loose puck. 
Addie Rugland sends the puck into the opposing zone to set up a scoring opportunity.


