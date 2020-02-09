Frazee, Minnesota, hasn’t picked up a win against Breckenridge since prior to the start of the 21st century. The Hornets looked like they were going to be able to end the drought against the Cowboys in Breck on Thursday, Feb. 6, but the visitors came up short in a 76-72 BHS victory.
“It was a good team win. We executed enough to get it done,” said Assistant Coach Jordan Christensen who was serving as head coach with Arly Ohm battling illness.
Breck led by as many as 20 midway through the second half, but Frazee stormed back in dramatic fashion. The Hornets at one point cut the Cowboy lead to a pair of points.
“We had a really good stretch in the first half and the beginning of the second half where we were outplaying them by a lot and then just kind of let them creep back into the game,” Christensen said. “They got a lot of momentum there in the second half. We had some breakdowns that were totally fixable that will get fixed. We’ll keep getting better.”
Once the lead got down to a bucket, Jonah Christensen stopped the bleeding with a massive shot. The junior got the ball outside the paint and dribbled in for the make. He ended the night with 25 points.
“That was huge. We needed one there,” Coach Christensen said. “We were saying, ‘Don’t turn it over and still be aggressive,’ and he just made a play. That’s what players do.”
Christensen wasn’t the only Cowboy turning in a massive night. Cooper Yaggie continued to be a madman when going to the rack, finishing strong in the paint while frequently drawing hard fouls. He ended the night with a team-high 27 points.
“Coop was really good getting downhill. Guys can’t stay in front of him when he goes on the bounce,” Coach Christensen said. “He just gets by the first guy and he’s got a good knack for beating the help defender and drawing fouls.”
Breck managed to make enough adjustments on pick and rolls to limit Frazee enough down the stretch. They also got some favorable luck courtesy of a pair of wide-open missed layups from the Hornets in the final minutes.
“We got some stops down the stretch and for a while there we weren’t getting a lot of stops. We switched up our ball-screen coverage and finally the last couple we did actually guard right,” Coach Christensen said. “It just shows how important communication is and doing our job.”
Next up for Breckenridge (10-9) is a 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 showdown with Thief River Falls, Minnesota. The neutral-site game will be hosted in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.