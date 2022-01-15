Daily News is pleased to announce its latest list of candidates for Winter Athlete of the Year. Due to extra submissions from our readers, 17 female candidates and 15 male candidates remain in the running for the inaugural award.
FIRST 15 MALES
Ethan Manock (WAHP basketball) — Manock averages 9.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a two-way paint presence for the Wahpeton Huskies.
Caden Hockert (WAHP basketball) — Hockert has made 12 threes across his last two outings, pushing his season scoring average to 13.3 points per game.
Caden Kappes (WAHP basketball) — Kappes drove the lane for a clutch bucket late in Wahpeton’s first win of the season at Valley City. The point guard averages 6.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Jackson Burchill (B-W wrestling) — Burchill placed eighth at the Bismarck Rotary and continues to have a solid season for the Storm wrestling team.
Aidan Ruddy (B-W wrestling) — Ruddy surpassed 20 wins on the year and placed sixth at the Bismarck Rotary, going 4-3 in the 152-pound division.
Wyatt Differding (B-W wrestling) — Differding has double-digit victories for the Storm this season, helping them remain in the middle of the Eastern Dakota Conference standings.
Hunter Owens (B-W wrestling) — Owens grinded out a win in his first match at the Bismarck Rotary and continues to work his tail off cutting weight for the Storm.
Collin Roberts (BRECK basketball) — Roberts is pulling down nearly six rebounds per game and taking more than one charge per game on defense for the Cowboys.
Jack Johnson (BRECK basketball) — Johnson brings the juice for Breckenridge, leading the Cowboys from the point guard position. He continues to post double-digit scoring efforts with plenty of steals to boot.
Alex Sanchez (BRECK basketball) — Sanchez averages north of 10 points and four boards per game, providing the Cowboys with a consistent scoring threat during a rebuilding year.
Jace Johanson (B-W hockey) — Johanson scored his third goal of the season in a clutch third-period effort vs. Prairie Centre. He’s also been a strong defender for the blades.
Logan Jedwabny (NDSCS basketball) — Jedwabny drilled five threes in a blowout victory vs. Miles City, pushing his scoring average to 11.8 points per game on 47.8 percent shooting from deep.
Micah Swallow (NDSCS basketball) — Swallow is an-around contributor for the Wildcats, posting averages of 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists to go along with a handful of slam dunks.
Khari Broadway (NDSCS basketball) — Broadway lit up United Tribes and Dawson for 42 points to lead the 18-1 Wildcats to consecutive Mon-Dak Conference wins.
Connor Hollenbeck (NDSCS basketball) — Hollenbeck averages 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field. He’s a dynamic perimeter and post threat.
FIRST 17 FEMALES
Riley Finkral (B-W hockey) — Finkral leads by example as the Blades’ lone senior skater. She scored two points in her teams latest win, a 9-1 drubbing of Aberdeen Central.
Reagan Wohlers (B-W hockey) — Wohlers has three games with at least five points and has a great chance to eclipse 40 points on the season.
Kennedy Schuler (B-W hockey) — Schuler can score in highlight fashion with her forehand and backhand wrist shots, accompanying Wohlers as a dangerous scoring threat on the ice.
Quinn Bassingthwaite (B-W gymnastics) — Bassingthwaite took first place at the Sisseton, South Dakota, meet. She continues to impress as the only senior on the Storm team.
Anika Birkelo (B-W gymnastics) — Birkelo is super consistent as a junior gymnast for the Storm, placing in the top 10 meet after meet.
Hailee Hanson (B-W gymnastics) — Hanson tops every gymnast with her skilled display in vault. She won the event again at Sisseton, marking her fourth straight win in the category.
Jaida Fobb (American Gold gymnastics) — Fobb, a Wahpeton High School sophomore, placed seventh all-around at the Gopher Invite in Shakopee, Minn. The talented gymnast is traveling the country and keeping at Level 10 of USA Gymnastics.
Ivane Tensaie (NDSCS basketball) — Tensaie leads the country in scoring at 23.3 points per game, sometimes playing 40 minutes per game for the Lady Wildcats.
Ambah Kowcun (NDSCS basketball) — Kowcun packs a punch on defense and shoots well from all areas of the court, averaging 19 points per game and shooting 84 percent from the foul line.
Arthel Massaquoi (NDSCS basketball) — Massaquoi averages 13.6 points per game and shoots 70.6 percent overall, one of the top percentages in the nation.
Lidia Motl (WAHP basketball) — Motl does it all for the Huskies, posting averages of 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3 steals.
McKena Koolmo (WAHP basketball) — Koolmo collects points at a premium for the Huskies, leading the team with 13 points per game. Koolmo also contributes 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest.
Taya Lunneborg (WAHP basketball) — Lunneborg was a late addition to our watch list, but made her way into the First 17 with strong defensive averages of more than one block and one steal per game.
Scout Woods (WAHP basketball) — Woods is just smooth on the basketball court, averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds per game by capitalizing on high-percentage shots.
Carcie Materi (BRECK basketball) — Materi popped off with four threes in the first half vs. a talented Perham, Minn., team. The senior continues to dial it up from deep for the Cowgirls.
Parker Yaggie (BRECK basketball) — Yaggie is closing in on 10 points per game as an eighth grade phenom. The Cowgirls utilize her in a number of different positions, using her high basketball IQ in different schemes.
Camryn Kaehler (BRECK basketball) — Kaehler stretches the floor well for Breckenridge, which opens up opportunities for her teammates inside. Kaehler has three games of 10 or more rebounds this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.