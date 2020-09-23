Former St. John's football player Jim Lehman was honored by the J-Club Hall of Honor Class for his work and accomplishments with the St. John's football program. Lehman is originally from Brushvale, Minnesota, and attended Breckenridge High school where he played football as well. He then spent four years at St. John's University playing football and baseball while graduating with the class of '56.
Lehman was a once-in-a-generation player. He was an All-American during the 1954 and 1955 seasons and was named the 1995 MIAC MVP after getting 16 touchdowns that season. Lehman was a big reason why John Gagliardi had such a successful coaching career.
"John liked to say people asked him how many touchdowns Jim would score if he was playing today," Wayne Hergott '57, a teammate of Lehman's recalled.
"He answered by saying 'Oh, probably about 12 or 14.' Those people would then say that didn't seem like that many over the course of four years. And John would say, 'Maybe not. But you have to remember, the guy is in his 70s now. He might have lost a step.' "
Lehman exemplified the traditions of the school's football program. He was even shown on Gagliardi's video of the rich tradition the team has carried over the years until his retirement in 2012.
"I know the respect Coach Gagliardi had for my Dad was something that meant a lot to him over the years," Lehman's son Tom said, who is a PGA Tour pro. "Respect was a big thing to him. He was proud of the fact that a coach of that stature still remembered and talked about the things (Lehman) achieved."
After starting his career as a quarterback, Lehman became the running back where he ended up getting 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career. At the time, that was a school record. This feat still stands today as the seventh most in school history.
Following graduation, Lehman served in the U.S. Navy and briefly played professional football for the Baltimore Colts before injuries ended his career.
He and his wife Barbara eventually settled in Alexandria, Minnesota, where they raised their three sons Jim Jr., Tom and Michael. All three of his sons were golfers as Jim Jr. golfed for St. John's and graduated in 1980. Tom and Michael attended the University of Minnesota and golfed for the Golden Gophers. Tom was originally supposed to follow his dad's footsteps and play football for the Johnnies until he pursued other plans.
"I was enrolled at Saint John's right up until mid-August before school started," Tom recalled, a high school quarterback who had planned on playing football for the Johnnies. "But I'd had the good fortune of playing golf in a tournament with one of the captains of the team at the University of Minnesota. And I got a call from the golf coach there who asked if I'd like to play for the Gophers."
Tom's uncle also went to St. Johns as well, so it was a family legacy for the family to attend St. John's University.
"He was a humble guy," Tom said. "He was never a self-promoter. In fact, he was probably the least self-promoting guy you'd ever meet. So for the school to honor him for what he achieved – and to make sure everyone knows what he achieved – would have been a big deal to him."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.