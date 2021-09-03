FARGO, N.D. — The Wahpeton girls golf team finished outside the top five for the first time this season Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Edgewood Golf Course, coming in seventh place with a 382. Anaka Lysne finished tied for seventh, her sixth top-10 showing in as many meets.
Wahpeton was rolling coming into the meet after finishing third at Grand Forks Country Club and fourth at Rose Creek in Fargo. In the midst of their first extended layoff of the season, the Huskies were unable to shake off the proverbial rust.
“I wondered about the layoff. We’d been playing every day, or at least every couple days, then we had about a week off. That certainly may have had something to do with it,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said.
Lysne anchored the team per usual, despite encountering her fair share of troubles on the course. The front nine was unforgiving to the star senior, but she regrouped and attacked the back with focus.
“Anaka shot a 45 on the front, and I’m kind of wondering about her mindset at that point,” Ralph said. “She came off number nine and and said, ‘Well, I’m just gonna have to shoot low on the back,' and she shot a two-over 38 on the back. She was on the bogey train for a while and couldn’t stop the bleeding, but she had the right mindset and played very well after that.”
Freshman Halle Miller finished behind Lysne with a 96, remaining near the top of the Wahpeton roster while navigating a tough day from the tees.
“I thought Halle for the most part was just grinding and trying to get something going,” Ralph said. “I don't think that she necessarily played that well, but it wasn’t like she was down and couldn’t get anything going. She was trying to stay with it. It was just a matter of getting off the box. She was a little crooked off the tee and ended up punching out, which makes it hard to score. I think Halle did a nice job of avoiding the big numbers, but didn’t feel like she was in control of her golf swing yesterday.”
Claire Langenwalter upped her game and downed her score to an even 100, right behind fellow junior varsity golfer London Nordick’s 98.
“That was Claire’s first time getting down right on 100, it’s that stepping stone again. We were really pleased with her," Ralph said. "London had a rough start to the day, but really battled back the last few holes for that 98.”
The inability to pipe it off the tee box ultimately put Wahpeton’s backs against the wall.
“Everybody just didn’t really play that well. We struggled on the tee box,” Ralph said. "Some of our girls’ best shots have come from there. That kind of snowballed on us, we struggled and let that flow into the next shot. Any golfer knows, you have to have a really short memory. You have to forget about the bad one.”
Ralph’s optimism coming out of the meet is buoyed by a string of fine performances from his young golf team. Rapidly improving underclassmen, along with the Eastern Dakota Conference’s top senior, Lysne, has Wahpeton far from hitting the panic button.
“We’re still talking about high school golf, a vast majority of them are freshmen,” Ralph said. “We’re still in the learning process. We’ve played very well and I’m by no means discouraged. I think the girls will come ready to practice today. We’ll do some inside work and talk a little bit about mindset stuff like fighting through the tough holes.”
Wahpeton tees off Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Kings Walk in Grand Forks, North Dakota, which is another individual qualifier for the state tournament. The match serves as an opportunity for all eight golfers, including JV reserves, to punch their ticket to the tourney.
