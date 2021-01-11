On Friday, Jan. 8, an organization called "Let Them Play MN" announced on Twitter that they have filed a lawsuit against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the unsafe sports mask mandate as they continue to fight against "unfair restrictions against youth sports."
"Minnesota's high school and youth athletes just want to play the sports they love," said Let Them Play Founder and Executive Director Dawn Gillman. "Masks in youth sports and other arbitrary unsafe restrictions hurt kids. We call on Gov. Walz and Minnesota Department of Health to simply let kids safely play."
Let Them Play MN is made up of parents, coaches, referees and athletes. The lawsuit points out that the Minnesota Department of Health and Gov. Walz have refused to show their data as to why is it unsafe to play youth sports in Minnesota.
"We have repeatedly asked Gov. Walz and Minnesota Department of Health to just show us their data demonstrating masks and other restrictions on youth athletes are necessary or even safe," said Let Them Play's Attorney Sam Diehl. "The Walz administration has said they don't owe anyone an explanation, not even the courts. Nonetheless, you would think that they would value Minnesota's youth to provide an explanation as they have taken so much away? Our youth athletes – and all Minnesotans – deserve better."
The organization also stated that this is unfair and illegal under the United States' and Minnesota Constitutions, and that they are irrationally and harmfully restricting youth sports.
