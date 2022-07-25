Lipp earns Fight of the Night in split-decision victory

Former Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnast/track and field athlete Shalie Lipp earned another victory in her young mixed martial arts career. Lipp (3-1) defeated Nikola Kacperska (4-2) at Compass Fight Series 1 on Saturday, July 23 in Willowbrook, Illinois.
Lipp’s split-decision victory earned her Fight of the Night honors. The Academy of Combat Arts prodigy took some damage to the right side of her face, but won several exchanges with the 29-year-old Kacperska, at one point recording a knockdown by countering an inside leg kick with a stiff left jab that sent the Chicago native tumbling to the canvas.
Lipp, 20, was fuming before the fight because Kacperska missed weight for the bantamweight mark, but due to the amateur status of the bout, exceptions were made to continue on with the fight. Lipp made weight and entered the fight ready to trade punches with her more experienced, bigger opponent.
“She just missed weight, kinda pissed me off,” Lipp said before the fight. “I’m ready to fight. I’m gonna beat her up really good. I’m trying not to swear, but I’m pissed right now.”
The two fighters entered Saturday’s showdown with their lone losses coming at the hands of Chey Bowers (7-1) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lipp said she viewed her fight vs. Kacperska as a battle to determine who’s the No. 2 female amateur in the midwest. Lipp is the only fighter to take Bowers into the fourth round and has looked sharp in each of her four fights in the amateur ranks.
