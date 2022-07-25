Lipp earns Fight of the Night in split-decision victory
Shalie Lipp, 20, is now 3-1 as an amateur mixed martial artist. Lipp formerly competed for Breckenridge track and field and Three Rivers Gymnastics early in her high school athletics career.

 Daily News File Photo

Former Breckenridge-Wahpeton gymnast/track and field athlete Shalie Lipp earned another victory in her young mixed martial arts career. Lipp (3-1) defeated Nikola Kacperska (4-2) at Compass Fight Series 1 on Saturday, July 23 in Willowbrook, Illinois.

Lipp’s split-decision victory earned her Fight of the Night honors. The Academy of Combat Arts prodigy took some damage to the right side of her face, but won several exchanges with the 29-year-old Kacperska, at one point recording a knockdown by countering an inside leg kick with a stiff left jab that sent the Chicago native tumbling to the canvas.



