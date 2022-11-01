Lipp earns second Fight of the Night bonus, loses by unanimous decision

Lipp, pictured second from right, poses with members of "Pound 4 Pound Muay Thai" in Littleton, Co. On Lipp's left is UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick and UFC flyweight and former Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion Lauren Murphy.

Lipp earns second Fight of the Night bonus, loses by unanimous decision

Shalie Lipp (left) took a short-notice fight, without her coaches, against a much bigger opponent in Alexa Podaca. Lipp went the distance, losing by unanimous decision in Denver. 

DENVER — Former Twin Towns Area track and field and gymnastics standout, Shalie Lipp, lost an amateur mixed martial arts fight by unanimous decision to Alexa Podaca on Friday, Oct. 28. Lipp, who now has a 3-2 amateur record, took the fight on short notice and stood in the pocket during a gutsy performance that earned her “Fight of the Night” honors for the second consecutive trip to the cage. Round scores were not available as of press time. 

"Took the 'L' tonight. Nothing physical, just some mental stuff to clear up," Lipp posted on her instagram after the fight. "We took a short notice fight and we learned. Onto the next. Thanks for all the support."



