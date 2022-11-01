Lipp earns second Fight of the Night bonus, loses by unanimous decision

Lipp, pictured second from right, poses with members of "Pound 4 Pound Muay Thai" in Littleton, Co. On Lipp's left is UFC flyweight Miranda Maverick and UFC flyweight and former Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion Lauren Murphy.
DENVER — Former Twin Towns Area track and field and gymnastics standout, Shalie Lipp, lost an amateur mixed martial arts fight by unanimous decision to Alexa Podaca on Friday, Oct. 28. Lipp, who now has a 3-2 amateur record, took the fight on short notice and stood in the pocket during a gutsy performance that earned her “Fight of the Night” honors for the second consecutive trip to the cage. Round scores were not available as of press time.
"Took the 'L' tonight. Nothing physical, just some mental stuff to clear up," Lipp posted on her instagram after the fight. "We took a short notice fight and we learned. Onto the next. Thanks for all the support."
The fights were hosted at the Hyatt Regency Colorado Convention Center. The event benefited the Mile High Five Foundation, whose stated mission is "To improve the lives of Colorado's at-risk youth population by supporting non-profit organizations that provide services in the areas of children's health, mental health and education."
While in Denver, Lipp found time to train with UFC flyweights Miranda Maverick (12-4 pro record) and Lauren Murphy (16-5 pro record).
Lipp will fight again Nov. 18 at LFA 147 in Sloan, Iowa. The fight will be Lipp’s sixth in the last year. She competed in several muay thai competitions during that time period as well.
Lipp is the daughter of area sportscaster Rollie Lipp and North Dakota State College of Science Hall of Famer Jennie Bucholz. She is the sister of former Breckenridge Boys Basketball Head Coach and single-game scoring leader Stevin Lipp. She is also the sister of Sydnie Mauch, a former DII all-American volleyball player for Minnesota Duluth who holds the all-time program record for blocks.
