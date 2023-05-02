Lipp living her best life in Thailand

Former Breckenridge gymnastics/track and field standout Shalie Lipp is living her best life in Thailand. The Fargo resident isn't staying there permanently, but she's making the most of the adventure. Lipp spent the bulk of April honing her mixed martial arts repertoire at academies in Southeast Asia.
Lipp (3-2) is still an amateur in the fighting ranks, but she's a busy body on the scene as a member of the Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo, a facility responsible for training No. 6-ranked Bellator Heavyweight Tim Johnson.
Lipp not only brushed shoulders with current UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili on her recent trip, she scheduled a Muay Thai fight of her own Wednesday, April 26. Lipp sat her opponent down for the count with a liver kick in round three after dropping her with a powerful straight kick to the chest earlier in the bout.
"I took the fight on three days notice. I had no idea who I was fighting," Lipp said. "The timing was risky with my upcoming fight in May, but I couldn't pass up the opportunity to fight here. I came out injury free, healthy and confident moving on to my title fight."
The 21-year-old Lipp will step into the cage Saturday, May 20, in the main event at Ignite No Mercy 11 at Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Lipp's original opponent pulled out of the fight citing injuries, but the promotion was able to find a replacement in North Carolina native Wendy Anundson (7-3) to keep the flyweight championship in place.
Daily News will have in-person coverage of the fight card.
Editor's note: Lipp is the daughter of area sportscaster Rollie Lipp and North Dakota State College of Science Hall of Famer Jennie Bucholz. She is the sister of former Breckenridge Boys Basketball Head Coach and single-game scoring leader Stevin Lipp. She is also the sister of Sydnie Mauch, a former DII all-American volleyball player for Minnesota Duluth who holds the all-time program record for blocks.
