Lipp living her best life in Thailand

Zhang Weili (left), one of the top UFC fighters in the world, shares some of her knowledge with Breckenridge-born Shalie Lipp (right) in Thailand.

 Submitted

Former Breckenridge gymnastics/track and field standout Shalie Lipp is living her best life in Thailand. The Fargo resident isn't staying there permanently, but she's making the most of the adventure. Lipp spent the bulk of April honing her mixed martial arts repertoire at academies in Southeast Asia.

Lipp (3-2) is still an amateur in the fighting ranks, but she's a busy body on the scene as a member of the Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo, a facility responsible for training No. 6-ranked Bellator Heavyweight Tim Johnson.



