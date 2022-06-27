Lipp wins super lightweight belt at Muay Thai World Expo

Shalie Lipp (right) competed at the Muay Thai World Expo June 23-25 in Des Moines, Iowa. Lipp is pictured with her mother, Jennie Bucholz, a member of the NDSCS Athletics Hall of Fame, after winning the belt in the super lightweight division.
Former Breckenridge, Minnesota, track and gymnastics standout Shalie Lipp (right) competed at the Muay Thai World Expo June 23-25 in Des Moines, Iowa. Lipp is pictured with her mother, Jennie Bucholz, a member of the NDSCS Athletics Hall of Fame, after winning the belt in the super lightweight division. Lipp, who fights out of Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo, North Dakota, is next scheduled to throw down July 23 at Compass Fight Series 1 in Willowbrook, Ill.
Lipp is currently 2-1 in amateur mixed martial arts fights. She defeated Anabel Kelly and Kimberly Morales, both by unanimous decision, during a three-week span in 2021. Her latest bout was a March 2022 loss to Cheyanne Bowers (7-1) via fourth-round arm bar.
Lipp is also the daughter of area sportscaster Rollie Lipp. She is the sister of basketball great and Breckenridge High School single-game scoring leader Stevin Lipp. She is also the sister of Sydnie Mauch, a former DII all-American volleyball player for Minnesota Duluth who holds the all-time program record for blocks.
