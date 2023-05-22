Local golfers hit 3 hole-in-ones in a week

From left: Fred Strege is no stranger to hole in ones. The Wahpeton golfer hit his eighth such shot in Oregon. Nate Albrecht found the hole in from the tee box on an 80-degree day in Wahpeton. Logan Pfingsten was floored to hit an ace at the Bois de Sioux golf course on a breezy Friday evening.
Fred Strege, Wahpeton, hit a hole-in-one Sunday, May 14, at the Sheep Ranch Golf Course, which is the newest course at Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Oregon.
Strege aced hole No. 5 from 171 yards out with strong helping wind! He torched a 3-hybrid that landed just short of the green and rolled in.
This was Strege’s eighth hole-in-one. When he realized it went in he said, “Boy, oh boy, now I should break 45.” Brian, Strege’s caddie, said of the shot, “I didn’t think he was that good for a man of his age.”
In 2012, Strege was inducted into the North Dakota Golf Hall of Fame at the Oxbow Country Club in Oxbow. According to the North Dakota Golf Association website at ndgolf.org, the Hall of Fame began in 1968, and was established “to honor individuals who have excelled as amateurs or have contributed to the game as golf professionals or passionate supporters.” Strege, a president of the NDGA for five years and a board member for 10, certainly fit the bill.
Logan Pfingsten aced hole No. 4 on Friday, May 19, at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course in Wahpeton. Pfingsten accomplished the feat with a 6-iron into the wind from 168 yards. Former Wahpeton Post 20 star baseball player Nate Albrecht hit a hole-on-one Sunday, May 21, on hole No. 8 at the Bois de Sioux.