Local golfers hit 3 hole-in-ones in a week

From left: Fred Strege is no stranger to hole in ones. The Wahpeton golfer hit his eighth such shot in Oregon. Nate Albrecht found the hole in from the tee box on an 80-degree day in Wahpeton. Logan Pfingsten was floored to hit an ace at the Bois de Sioux golf course on a breezy Friday evening.

 Photos Submitted

Fred Strege, Wahpeton, hit a hole-in-one Sunday, May 14, at the Sheep Ranch Golf Course, which is the newest course at Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Oregon.

Strege aced hole No. 5 from 171 yards out with strong helping wind! He torched a 3-hybrid that landed just short of the green and rolled in.



Tags