Local swimmers bolt to Iowa to compete in Midwest All-Star Meet

Natalie Gramm (left) and Isla Burgr are certified all-stars in the competition pool, recently competing in Iowa.

 Submitted

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts were proud to have two athletes qualify for the 14-under Midwest All-Star Meet held Jan. 14-15 in Des Moines, Iowa. Isla Burgr, 10, and Natalie Gramm, 12, attended this meet as part of Team North Dakota.

Burgr qualified in three events and improved her times in all while placing sixth in the 50-meter breaststroke. She narrowly missed top-eight honors with a ninth place in 100 breaststroke. Burgr pulled a three-second time drop in the 100 individual medley for 35th place. She also improved her times as part of the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays, both placing 12th.

Charlie Mertes is a rapidly-improving swimmer for the B-W Bolts.


