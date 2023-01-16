Local swimmers bolt to Iowa to compete in Midwest All-Star Meet

The Breckenridge-Wahpeton Bolts were proud to have two athletes qualify for the 14-under Midwest All-Star Meet held Jan. 14-15 in Des Moines, Iowa. Isla Burgr, 10, and Natalie Gramm, 12, attended this meet as part of Team North Dakota.
Burgr qualified in three events and improved her times in all while placing sixth in the 50-meter breaststroke. She narrowly missed top-eight honors with a ninth place in 100 breaststroke. Burgr pulled a three-second time drop in the 100 individual medley for 35th place. She also improved her times as part of the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays, both placing 12th.
Gramm qualified in four events. She swam well with a couple time drops in 50 backstroke (22nd), 100 backstroke (29th), 100 freestyle (39th) and 100 individual medley (40th). Gramm also joined two relay teams where she swam her best times to help the 200 medley earn seventh-place honors. The 200 freestyle came in 16th. This meet featured the top swimmers from six teams — Colorado, Iowa, Midwestern, Missouri Valley, North and South Dakota. Both girls really enjoyed the excitingly fast pace and meeting all the other competitors. It was a great experience to be part of Team North Dakota.
Several Bolts competed at the Red Dragon Swim Meet in Moorhead, Minnesota, Sunday, Jan. 15. We continue to see improvements in techniques and times. Sydni Roberts and Harry Ockhardt had a clean sweep with first-place honors in all three of their individual events. They joined with Maddy Beyer and Milo Selstedt to grab first in the medley relay. Selstedt, Roberts, Ockhardt and Popi Miranowski teamed up to place third in the freestyle relay.
CeCe Beyer dropped over three seconds in both 50 freestyle and 25 butterfly for fourth in each, adding a sixth in 25 freestyle. Charlie Mertes dropped over five seconds in 50 freestyle for ninth place and improved over three seconds in 50 butterfly, grabbing second place there. Mertes also picked up seventh in 50 backstroke.
Selstedt placed third in 100 individual medley and 50 breaststroke, also picking up sixth in 50 freestyle with a time improvement there. Ockhardt was first in 50 freestyle, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley, improving his time in the latter event.
Maddy Beyer picked up first in a strong 400 individual medley with a big time drop. She also grabbed fifth in 100 individual medley.
Roberts was right on her times for first place in 50 butterfly, 50 breaststroke and 100 individual medley. Miranowski also had nice swims in 100 backstroke (4th), 50 butterfly (6th) and 100 individual medley (6th). The team will compete Sunday, Jan. 29 at Fargo Davies.