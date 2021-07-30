Loosmore lays out in 3-1 Wahpeton win

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Playoff wins can be razor thin — like a blade of grass. Isaac Loosmore knew as much, which is why he snagged two diving catches just inches from the outfield ground in No. 1 seed Wahpeton’s 3-1 win over the No. 4 seed Bismarck Capitals in the North Dakota Class A State Tournament on Friday, July 30.
Loosmore also threw a runner out at second base, as Wahpeton hung on to win behind the pitching efforts of Hunter Wamre and Ethan Manock. Both were efficient, throwing 20 first-pitch strikes and finding the zone on nearly 70 percent of the pitches they threw. The duo only recorded three strikeouts, but attacking the zone paid off, as Wahpeton’s defense only committed one error in the game.
“Neither one of those guys had their best stuff today, but they persevered and gutted it out,” Wahpeton Head Coach Chris Kappes said. “They pitched us out of some jams and our outfield took multiple hits away from Bismarck.”
Wahpeton struggled to make solid contact against starting pitcher Josh Lardy. He fanned eight batters, walked one and allowed a measly five hits across six innings.
“In the state tournament you expect games like this with good pitching. That might’ve been the best pitcher we’ve seen all season,” Kappes said. “He located well, he changed speeds and he had a great curveball that he wasn’t afraid to throw in any count.”
Wahpeton dug deep and reverted to some small ball to get on the scoreboard. With runners on second and third base and two outs in the third inning, Gavin Schroeder used a contact swing to deaden the ball between three Bismarck infielders. Coach Kappes alertly green-lighted Caden Kappes from second base as he followed Tori Uhlich across home plate for a 2-0 lead.
“With two outs, we were off with contact. I just kept sending Caden from second base and we caught the first basemen sleeping a little bit,” Coach Kappes said.
The third and final run for Wahpeton came via the bunt in the fifth inning. Tori Uhlich reached on a bunt single, stole second base and advanced to third on a pitch in the dirt. On the next pitch, Caden Kappes scored the speedy Uhlich on a designed squeeze play.
“We talked about going to a little small ball against a good pitcher — we had to generate runs,” Coach Kappes Said. “We did our job. We ran the bases well and when we needed guys to come up with a key play we executed.”
Loosmore’s rocket assist couldn’t have come at a better time — top of the seventh inning.
“Their nine hitter leads off with a base hit down the left field line, tries stretching it for two, but Loosmore comes up and throws a strike to second base to get him by about 10 feet,” Coach Kappes said.
Manock was the only Wahpeton hitter to collect multiple hits, going 2-for-3 from the five-hole. Post 20 went 5-for-21 at the plate and walked just once. Uhlich went 1-for-1 with Wahpeton’s only walk and two runs scored.
“Manock’s been swinging the bat really well for us the last few weeks. His confidence is back,” Coach Kappes said. “We need that in the five-spot and we need to get on for him so he can knock some runs in.”
Wahpeton’s second-round opponent was to be determined as of press time. Read about the results of that game in Tuesday’s edition of Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.