Lopez, Neppl compete at CCM High Performance tryouts

This spring, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 14U hockey players Jaxson Lopez and Easton Neppl tried out for the Spring CCM High Performance 2009 Division in District 15. The tryouts consisted of four phases, featuring elite talent from across the district.
"The CCM Minnesota Hockey High Performance programs are designed to identify and develop the best players ages 14-18 in Minnesota and to provide the top players from each district or section a chance to play with and against the best players in their area and the state," a statement from the official website reads.
Lopez and Neppl advanced from phase one, making the cut from roughly 60 players down to 30. The pair competed for two weekends in phase two, eventually making the cut down to the final 20 players, representing Breckenridge-Wahpeton in two of the forward positions.
Phase three consisted of three games in Duluth for Lopez, Neppl and the rest of the District 15 players. The team had a great showing, coming out of the games with a record of 2-1, their only loss coming to an undefeated team from the Twin Cities Area. Lopez put up strong scoring numbers, tallying five points (3 G, 2 A) to finish among the top 12 scorers in a division of 216 players.
The objective of phase three was to evaluate the kids during these games and cut the final phase down to 120 total players who will attend a camp in June to begin phase four. The fourth phase was announced Tuesday, April 25, with Lopez making the cut after his spectacular performance in Duluth.
"Jaxson has worked very hard to get where he is at and we are proud of his accomplishment," B-W hockey parent Justin Neppl said. "I had the privilege of coaching Jaxson for about four years and a bunch in summer hockey. The kid works his tail off and is a student of the game. He brings it all the time. When you see the list of names and the powerhouse programs that will be at this camp, it's pretty impressive."