Lopez, Neppl compete at CCM High Performance tryouts

This spring, Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades 14U hockey players Jaxson Lopez and Easton Neppl tried out for the Spring CCM High Performance 2009 Division in District 15. The tryouts consisted of four phases, featuring elite talent from across the district. 

"The CCM Minnesota Hockey High Performance programs are designed to identify and develop the best players ages 14-18 in Minnesota and to provide the top players from each district or section a chance to play with and against the best players in their area and the state," a statement from the official website reads.



