Lugert, Nieto hold off previously undefeated Border West
Buy Now

Quenten Lugert had it going Monday vs. Border West, holding the Buccaneers hitless in his varsity pitching debut.

 Robert Wanek Jr. • Daily News

Cam Nieto limped into his senior season, missing the Cowboys’ first eight games with a foot injury. The University of Minnesota Crookston signee was medically cleared to play just hours before Monday's game vs. the undefeated Border West Buccaneers.

Nieto entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded and Breckenridge trailing by one run. The star outfielder flipped the first pitch he saw into shallow right, scoring Alex Sanchez and Zane Mikkelson. Nieto took the mound in the seventh, striking out two and leaping up to snare a comebacker, walking away with the save in a 9-8 victory.

Lugert, Nieto hold off previously undefeated Border West
Buy Now

Cam Nieto sent Border West down in order to close out Breckenridge's second win of the season Monday at the airport diamonds in Wahpeton.
Lugert, Nieto hold off previously undefeated Border West
Buy Now

Sophomore designated hitter Logan Church stayed balanced in the box on this double vs. Border West.
Lugert, Nieto hold off previously undefeated Border West
Buy Now

Alex Sanchez slides in safely for a triple as the baseball bounces loose.
Lugert, Nieto hold off previously undefeated Border West
Buy Now

Quenten Lugert used a unique arm slot to sneak fastballs by the Border West lineup. 
Lugert, Nieto hold off previously undefeated Border West
Buy Now

Zane Mikkelson puts Breckenridge up 9-8 with what proved to be the game-winning run Monday. 


Tags

Sports Reporter

Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association. 