Lugert, Nieto hold off previously undefeated Border West

Cam Nieto limped into his senior season, missing the Cowboys’ first eight games with a foot injury. The University of Minnesota Crookston signee was medically cleared to play just hours before Monday's game vs. the undefeated Border West Buccaneers.
Nieto entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with the bases loaded and Breckenridge trailing by one run. The star outfielder flipped the first pitch he saw into shallow right, scoring Alex Sanchez and Zane Mikkelson. Nieto took the mound in the seventh, striking out two and leaping up to snare a comebacker, walking away with the save in a 9-8 victory.
“He’s been playing catch every day, he’s just been taking it easy on the leg, so I knew his arm would be fine. I caught his bullpen last Friday and he was throwing all strikes,” Breckenridge head coach Jack Hiedeman said. “I didn’t want to overdo it, but it was a perfect opportunity to have Cam hit and naturally slot in (at pitcher). He’s a senior, it was his first time out and I was comfortable with that decision. He’s been a leader for us for the last three years.”
Logan Church, who Nieto pinch hit for, was a big reason for Breckenridge’s comeback after they fell behind early. The lefty went 2-for-3 with a run, burning Brody Nachbor in center field for a double off his outstretched glove and “raising the roof” in celebration afterward.
“He’s worked really hard in practice. Logan had a major swing flaw, but we kind of fixed it and just tried to simplify everything,” Hiedeman said. “Since then, he’s done a really good job of putting the ball in play. He usually doesn’t strike out too often and that keeps him in the lineup.”
Sanchez was dynamite at the dish, falling a single shy of the cycle in 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs and a homer. The senior also started on the hill, but errors in the field and seven Warrior hits ran his pitch count to 69 in the third inning. He induced plenty of swings and misses with five strikeouts, but his towering drive to right center is what caught everyone’s attention.
“When Alex tightens his swing up, especially with two strikes, he’s short and quick to the ball,” Hiedeman said. “He’s 6-foot-3 and he’s strong, so when he’s fundamentally sound he has power to all fields, especially to right center where he hit the home run. He really has a lot of power, he just needs to stay focused and be thinking right center all the time, because when he tries to hit it hard, he gets long and slow and he’s off. When he makes the adjustment, he’s a really good hitter for us.”
Freshman pitcher Quenten Lugert made his varsity debut with Breckenridge trailing 7-5 in the fourth. Lugert is a lefty with a slightly bigger build. This drew jeers from the Buccaneers who shouted taunts of “Bartolo Colón," who was a very successful and, at times, heavyset MLB pitcher. It served more as a compliment than an insult, as Lugert was lights out on the mound, no-hitting the 'Bucs with two walks and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings to earn his first win.
“Not bad for my first time on varsity,” he muttered with a subtle grin as he walked back to the home dugout.
Lugert did a superb job of holding runners on with a high leg kick and kept the ball down in the zone to avoid hard contact. He silenced the hecklers with a power push off the rubber that allowed him to hide his pitches with success. Lugert excelled on the junior varsity team before head coach Travis Ekren suggested a promotion.
“In a close game against an undefeated team — that was really good,” Hiedeman said. “The recommendation from Travis couldn’t have been more spot on. Quenten is very fundamentally sound and he pitches with composure on top of that. He does a really good job of throwing strikes. He’s a pretty calm, relaxed guy. Big situation, guys on base, first varsity time, he did a great job keeping us in it. I don’t think he could’ve pitched any better for us.”
Gavin Hoffert went 2-for-3 with a run, Jaxson Riggs batted 1-for-3 with a run, and Joey Conzemius was 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Cooper Roberts was 1-for-3, while Kaleb Albertson, Jacob Nicholson and Mikkelson each scored one run.
Kevin Casper did not factor in the decision for Border West, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. Brayden Andrews was saddled with the loss, allowing two earned runs on three hits. Eli Larson allowed the game-winning single to Nieto, but the inherited runners were charged to Andrews.
The 'Bucs (5-1) won the nightcap by a score of 8-5. Breckenridge (2-8) dominated the hits department, 12-4, but committed five errors compared to zero flaws for the visitors. The Cowboys were led by three hits from Joey Conzemius and a 2-for-2 game by Lugert. Nicholson, Riggs, Sanchez, Roberts and Church all recorded singles in the contest.
Nieto and Riggs allowed eight runs (four earned) across four innings. Lawson Oliphant pitched a scoreless and hitless inning, walking one and striking out two.
Caden Spilde pitched four innings to earn the win for Border West, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits, while striking out five and walking none. Marshall Tolifson and Eli Larson combined to throw a scoreless fifth.
