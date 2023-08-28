Lumpkin, Boxwell highlight returning stars in 36-14 win

North Dakota State College of Science kicked off its 2023 football season Sunday, Aug. 27, in front of a large crowd at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton, posting a solid 36-14 win over University of Jamestown JV.
Following a 2022 season that saw the Wildcats finish second in the nation, the team carries a ton of hype into its 10th year in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. The Wildcats return a number of key contributors from last season, including menacing edge rusher Erik Lumpkin. The sophomore recorded the first three tackles of the game, coming off the edge to stop counter runs before they could get started.
“Toughness … Erik is just really tough,” NDSCS head coach Eric Issendorf said. “He’s agile and he’s really smart. We give him a little leeway to do some things because he can get it done. We try not to hold back our stallions and just let them loose.”
Overall, the defensive line generated forward pressure throughout the game. Freshman linebacker Sam Miller flew across the field to make several tackles, laying multiple clean hits on the Jamestown quarterback room.
“He’s fast as lightning,” Issendorf said of Miller. “We’re pretty dynamic on the edge again and that is a big thing for our defense.I think our defensive front is a lot deeper and explosive than we have been in the past.”
The offensive line protected NDSCS sophomore quarterback Drew Boxwell and created running lanes for a committee of gritty Wildcat running backs. The line consists of bulldozers such as Dawson Hageman, Lane Kautzman, Spencer Egeland, Dylan Zoller, Grant Lyons and Deontae George.
“I’m really happy with the way our offensive line plays. We go how they go,” Issendorf said. “That’s going to be the foundation of our program year in and year out.”
Boxwell was comfortable in the pocket, completing 8 of 11 passes for 112 yards in the first half. The Arizona native connected with Trevion Carothers on a 95-yard touchdown pass in the second half, hitting his wideout in stride on a crossing route over the middle. When the final horn sounded, Boxwell had completed 12 of 15 passes for 241 yards and 2 TDs.
“Drew just brings so much intelligence to the game. He’s really cerebral,” Issendorf said. “He made some really good decisions and we’re happy with his play.”
NDSCS has one other QB on its roster — Keegan Bishop, who played at Liberty Christian High School in Washington. Bishop played the final two series, helping the Wildcats get some breathing with their backs against the goal line.
“We’re excited about Keegan, too. He’s coming along,” Issendorf said. “He’s got a ways to go — he played 8 man football in high school — but we’re really pleased with his progression.”
Speaking of the deep running back room, NDSCS spread the rock around to Chandler Ross (14 carries, 82 yards, TD), Roosevelt Cage (8 carries, 69 yards), Makhi Jackson (5 carries, 27 yards), Weston Snyder (5 carries, 27 yards, 2 TDs) and Trenton Blackmon (2 carries, 10 yards). Snyder doubled his rushing touchdown total from last season.
“He’s a program kid. He’s had to sit and wait his turn,” Issendorf said of Snyder. “He got some opportunities last year, but we’re not as deep, so he’s going to get his touches and he’s making the most of it. Our running backs feel really comfortable behind that o-line. You’ve seen what Chandler can do, he’s a dynamic kid, and Roosevelt Cage did a nice job of just putting his nose down.”
Adate’jan Scott (4 receptions, 81 yards, TD) also had a big day at wide receiver for NDSCS and Miguel Villanueva secured a fumble recovery.
The Jamestown passing game had some success, led by Andy Cummings (8/14, 120 yards, TD), Payton Hochhalter (7/14, 74 yards) and James Lewis (5/8, 30 yards, TD). The running game, however, was stopped dead in its tracks, as Jamestown turned 26 carries into 17 yards.