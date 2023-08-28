Lumpkin, Boxwell highlight returning stars in 36-14 win

North Dakota State College of Science kicked off its 2023 football season Sunday, Aug. 27, in front of a large crowd at Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton, posting a solid 36-14 win over University of Jamestown JV.

Following a 2022 season that saw the Wildcats finish second in the nation, the team carries a ton of hype into its 10th year in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference. The Wildcats return a number of key contributors from last season, including menacing edge rusher Erik Lumpkin. The sophomore recorded the first three tackles of the game, coming off the edge to stop counter runs before they could get started.

Sophomore edge rusher Erik Lumpkin (10) is one of the biggest sharks in the JUCO waters this season, leading an aggressive NDSCS pass rush.
NDSCS linebacker Sam Miller breaks into the backfield to deliver a crushing hit.
Drew Boxwell hands the ball off during the 2023 season opener for NDSCS Wildcats football, hosted Sunday, Aug. 27 at Earl 'Skip' Bute Alumni Stadium.
Trevion Carothers sprints down the field for a 95-yard touchdown reception.
Adate'jan Scott hauls in a touchdown reception, much to the dismay of a well-traveled Jamestown Jimmes crowd.


