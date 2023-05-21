Lunneborg qualifies for state javelin at Last Chance meet

Lataya Lunneborg will join Lady Huskies teammate Emma Bontjes in the javelin throw at the NDHSAA State Track and Field Meet. 

 Submitted

Wahpeton hosted a nine-team meet on Monday afternoon, May 15. Wahpeton won both the girls and boys divisions.

According to Huskies head coach Larry Lasch, Lataya Lunneborg had a big 110’03” pull in the Javelin to win the event and become the fourth member of the girls track team to qualify for the state meet.

