Lunneborg qualifies for state javelin at Last Chance meet

Wahpeton hosted a nine-team meet on Monday afternoon, May 15. Wahpeton won both the girls and boys divisions.
According to Huskies head coach Larry Lasch, Lataya Lunneborg had a big 110’03” pull in the Javelin to win the event and become the fourth member of the girls track team to qualify for the state meet.
“I always tell the kids that greatness happens when preparation meets opportunity. Today, we had a great opportunity and the kids did pretty great,” Lasch said.
Andrew Withuski cleared a new personal-record of 13’06” to win the pole vault.
“I’ve been looking at it all year and it’s just nice to finally get it,” Withuski said. “I had a couple good looks at 14 feet. The first attempt I just knocked it off with my toes, otherwise I was well over it. It was a nice day, no wind — perfect conditions.”
Kennedy Polda ran a personal-best time of 18.25 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles.
“Overall, the Huskies performed well on both the track and in the field, claiming multiple places in many events,” Lasch said.
“The relays all ran season-best times with some middle schoolers promoted to varsity — Taylor Mauch, Gracie Falck, and Lucie Comstock,” Lasch said.
Mauch also placed well in the 100 (13.74, 5th) and 200 (28.86, 2nd) and Falck (1:04.99, 2nd) finished high in the 400 meter.
On the boys side, Treyton Mauch won the 100 in a time of 11.34 seconds. Beau Arenstein finished third (11.71) and Jaxon Hill came in seventh (12.48). Hill also managed sixth place in the 400, beating the minute mark with a time of 59.21.
In the 200, Jackson DeVries was runner-up with a PR of 23.72 seconds. Arenstein finished third in that event (24.22).
The distance events were highlighted by Jonas Markhus-Kjetland and Daan Bergmans. Kjetland took sixth in the 800 (2:19.07). Bergmans placed fourth in the 1600 (4:58.98) with a new PR and also grabbed third in the 3200 (11:46.99).
Ethan Manock won the discus with a distance of 163’01”. DeVries tied for second with teammate Jacob Berndt in the high jump with a leap of 5’10”. Treyton Mauch and Beau Arenstein finished second and third in the long jump with marks of 20’05” and 19’11”, respectively.
The 4x100 relay of Treyton Mauch, DeVries, Arenstein and Berndt took first place. The 4x400 of Carter Hockert, Withuski, Kjetland and Noah Berge came in second. The 4x800 of Hockert, Kjetland, Bergmans and Berge also won.
On the girls side, Alison Hoerer, Olivia Hansen and Addison Gerdon all set PRs in the 400. Sierra Valentine won the 3200 (14:58.05), while Claire Woods and Sienna Fobb set new PRs in the shot put and discus.
Emma Bontjes was runner-up in the javelin (108’02), as was Jaida Fobb in the high jump (4’11”). Reagan Wohlers won the pole vault (8’06”), with Fobb (8’06”) taking third and Elise Skovholt (8’00”) finishing sixth.
The 4x100 relay of Ashlyn Wohlers, Lunneborg, Taylor Mauch and Halle Miller took second with a time of 54.27. The 4x200 team of Ashlyn Wohlers, Fobb, Taylor Mauch and Miller placed third with a time of 1:53.14.
The 4x400 of Fobb, Alison Hoerer, Hansen and Falck put Wahpeton back in the winners circle with a time of 4:16.73. Wahpeton wrapped things up with a bronze performance in the 4x800, lead by an 11:43.49 time from Valentine, Comstock, Carly Cooper in Klara Oswalt.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.