The Huskies finished up the 2019 state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course with a very respectable 394 to finish in ninth place. The girls endured some very difficult conditions over the last two days and played their best golf to end the season.
Anaka Lysne recorded an 86 to finish in a tie for 12th place at +30. She never seemed to really get anything going, but she did manage to avoid a high score that could have derailed her round. She had a nice chip in on 16 that resulted in a birdie and had four pars on the day.
Madison Bohn turned in another good round on day two going out with 45 and finishing up with a 48. Bohn had a very nice birdie on 16 with an excellent approach shot to 2 feet and a tap putt. She found out over the course of the last week that she has the game to be one of the best golfers in the conference and state and her finish in the top 25 was a result of all the hard work she put into her game over the summer and throughout the season.
McKena Koolmo struggled a little with her driver and was scrambling to get in position all day long. She usually can rely on her driver to give her opportunities for pars and bogeys, but it was one of those difficult days of golf. Koolmo has the ability to continue to improve and we’re really looking forward to seeing her keep improving heading into next season.
Seventh grader Halle Miller put together a very solid round of 109 after a very difficult round on Monday, Sept. 30. Miller is still learning the game and her ability to bounce back with a good score is very encouraging.
Alayna Gilsrud had a bit of a rough start but kept with her game and managed a nice par on 17 to end her round at the state tournament. Gilsrud has improved all season and with some work in this offseason will be breaking 100 each day.
Lily Anderson had a very difficult start to her day, but also managed to keep working hard and found a way to post a good score. She made a nice shot into the green on 12 and recorded a par on a difficult hole into the wind.
The experience these young golfers gained over the course of postseason play will hopefully encourage them to play more golf in the offseason and be ready to compete in the Eastern Dakota Conference at the start of the season. They proved that they belong in the state tournament and represented themselves, our school and community very well.
Team Results
1. Bismarck Century 661
2. Williston 680
3. Fargo Shanley 685
4. Minot 701
5. GF Red River 712
6. Fargo Davies 731
7. Bismarck St. Mary’s 737
8. Jamestown 763
9. Wahpeton 778
10. Bismarck HS 780
11. Fargo South 788
12. West Fargo 825
Wahpeton Results
Anaka Lysne 44-42—86—86---172—tied for 12th place
Madison Bohn 48-45—93—88---181—tied for 25th place
McKena Koolmo 56-50—106—102---208
Alayna Gilsrud 58-52—110—108—218
Lily Anderson 59-53—112—108—220
Halle Miller 55-54—109—123—232
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.