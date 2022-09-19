Lysne golfs UMC record 72, wins at Tipsinah Mounds

Anaka Lysne (center) poses for a photo Sunday, Sept. 18, with University of Minnesota Crookston Women’s Golf Head Coach Bryant Friskop (left) and Wahpeton Girls Golf Head Coach Jeff Ralph. Friskop is a former Wahpeton High School basketball star and now coaches Lysne in the NCAA Division II ranks. Ralph coached both athletes during their high school careers on the hardwood and the golf course.
ELBOW LAKE, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team continued their strong start to the season Sunday, Sept. 18, at Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course in the second round of the Tispinah Mounds Invitational. The Golden Eagles set their single-round low as a team for the third-straight round as they shot a 319 Sunday. In addition, Anaka Lysne (Fr., Wahpeton) built on a great start to her career by winning the Tipsinah Mounds Invitational with rounds of 72 and 74. Lysne is the first Golden Eagle to win a tournament since Ashlee Humble won a triangular with Minnesota State University Moorhead and Concordia College April 27, 2018. Current Golden Eagle Abby Stender won a dual against MSU Moorhead with an 84 Sept. 17, 2021.
The Golden Eagles took second overall. UMC also bested their record for two-round score with an overall tally of 643. Clara Hanson (So., Grand Forks, N.D.) took sixth after shooting a 79 Sunday. Lauren Bowyer (Fr., Ivanhoe, Minn.) carded an 81. Abby Stender (R-Sr., Madison, Minn.) posted an 85. Tiffany Kozojed (Jr., Hillsboro, N.D.) shot a 95. Ciera Kotaska (Jr., Thief River Falls, Minn.) shot a career-low 92. Denali Johnson (So., Grand Rapids, Minn.) posted a 101.
Southwest Minnesota State University won the team championship with a score of 620. The Golden Eagles beat Minnesota State University Moorhead by 18 strokes. The Golden Eagles compete at the Mustang Invitational in Marshall, Minn., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25.
