MOORHEAD, MINN. — Anaka Lysne shot an 87 at Kings Walk to finish 15th. Most golfers would be satisfied with that performance — Lysne isn’t most golfers. The Wahpeton senior bounced back Monday, Sept. 13 at Village Green with a 76 to claim medalist honors for the second time this season.
With two regular season meets remaining, Lysne erased any concerns over golfer’s fatigue at Monday’s West Fargo Sheyenne Invite.
“Hole number 18 at Village Green is one of the toughest holes out there. She hit her drive perfectly and set herself up to get on the green, make a par and finish out strong,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “I know she was pretty disappointed after that round at Kings Walk, so this was a great bounce back for her. That shows the growth of a senior and a leader.”
Lysne started off on the wrong foot, but quickly recouped and went on a tear for most of the morning.
“She started out with a bogey, then backed it up with a birdie. Then she was two-over through 13 holes. I don’t think she had any significant trouble at all. She was solid from tee to green,” Ralph said.
Wahpeton placed sixth, but strung together some solid scores with five golfers shooting 100 or lower. London Nordick had her best round of the year with a 94 as a junior varsity reserve. Fellow freshmen Halle Miller (97) and Scout Woods (98) also had formidable outings. Ralph is hoping his youthful lineup can shave those scores down even lower to consistent bogey-level rounds.
“It’s good to see all of our girls right there, but I think we’re past that. If you can make 18 fives, that’s a 90, and we’ll take that score every time,” Ralph said.
Miller saw her score slide following an eighth-place 83 at Kings Walk. Her 97 was third among Wahpeton golfers at Village Green.
“She has the ball striking ability, but it’s still a matter of her reigning in those irons,” Ralph said. “The 18th hole was a classic example. She hit a 260-yard drive on a 330-yard hole. She had 71 or 72 yards in (to the green). She couldn’t get the right speed on the approach spot and ended up bouncing five feet in front of the pin — it’s gonna roll off. She’s just gotta dial in the short game, that’s all we’ve been working on. From 100 yards in we gotta get home.”
Nordick’s season-low round was certainly a bright spot after recording a 112 her last time out.
“I think we’ve seen from London, maybe the pressure of being on the varsity is kinda tough. When she moves up in the lineup she has a tough time breaking 100. When she’s playing on the varsity course, but playing with other JV players, I think some of that pressure is off,” Ralph said. “London had a really good round, a 94 with no blowups on any hole. It’s about trying to get better every time she goes out and she certainly did that yesterday.”
Wahpeton has finished between third and seventh across eight meets this season, mostly sitting in the upper-middle of the Eastern Dakota Conference. The Huskies know it’s time to go with regionals taking place Sept. 27 at Edgewood Golf Course in Fargo, North Dakota.
“It’s time for four girls to put it together all at the same time,” Ralph said. “We were sixth at 370 and third was 362. We’re looking at an opportunity to be top-three in the region. It’s gonna take everybody, not just one good score and hopefully slide by. Let’s do it on the 27th, we don’t need to do it now, but let’s make sure we do it on the 27th.”
Wahpeton heads to Fargo Country Club and Maple River Golf Club in Mapleton, North Dakota, for its final two meets.
“Typically scores are just a little higher at Fargo Country Club. Maybe a few more nuances in the greens that kind of get us sometimes,” Ralph said. “It’s still a course where, if you keep the ball on the fairway and keep it out of the trees, you can shoot a good score there. At Maple River, it’s kind of the opposite — two good tuneups before we head to Edgewood.”
Wahpeton earned a clean sweep Monday, as Lysne wasn’t the only winner. Ella Graves took first in the junior varsity field, shooting a 44 at Osgood Golf Course in Fargo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.