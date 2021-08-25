Lysne lights up Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Anaka Lysne lit up the links at Grand Forks Country Club Monday, Aug. 23. The senior golfed a 71 (-1) to lead the field, six strokes lower than runner-up Ava Olson of Fargo Davies. Lysne became Wahpeton girls golf’s first medalist since Savannah Haselhorst in 2014.
Lysne birdied four holes on the front, including 7-9 in a dominant stretch to begin her round.
“She was kind of giddy walking off the nine green, she was on fire,” Wahpeton Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “The key has been how well she’s driving the ball. Some of these par fives, she’s looking at a nine iron in. She was just bombing the driver and hitting almost every green on the course. She didn’t have much distance to go after the tee shot.”
The scary reality for the rest of the Eastern Dakota Conference — Lysne remains dedicated to making improvements despite her recent triumphs. Two runner-up finishes and a victory has the senior staring down all-conference honors as the season rolls on.
“I saw her on 18, she kind of hit a bad iron from about 120 (yards). I asked her if she had an awkward lie there and she said, ‘Nah, I’m not hitting my irons very well,’ then she makes a birdie and chips it about two feet away on a par five,” Ralph said.
Wahpeton (347) placed third behind Fargo Shanley (336) and Davies (323), sliding by the host team Grand Forks Red River (354) for a season-best finish.
“I think we’ve really improved in the last two weeks and I’m really excited to see what we can do from here,” Ralph said. “I can tell at practice today, they’re excited to play. It’s been a grind for us with five tournaments in 10 days, to the point where you kind of want a day off, but they were pretty excited for practice. That third place finish does that for you.”
Halle Miller was also instrumental in Wahpeton’s low score. Her 87 was tied for 12th best. She was one of five Huskies to break 100 at the meet.
“She’s just bombing it off the tee and giving herself opportunities. Halle’s not quite there yet with her short game, but she’s coming,” Ralph said. “She felt like she left some shots out there and we feel like she will be even a couple shots better.”
Lily Anderson wasn’t far behind Miller with a solid 93.
“That’s a girl who was trying to break 100 all last year. She was just as excited as Anaka about her score,” Ralph said.
Freshman London Nordick has been moving up the team ranks. She scored a season-low 96, giving her two consecutive rounds below the century mark. After lining up as a junior varsity reserve last meet, Nordick made a strong impression in her first varsity round.
“I think she earned her spot,” Ralph said. “We’re always in qualifying mode depending on how we shoot. She was our seventh golfer last year and was right there, it was just a matter of her shoring up her game and she’s done that. We’re hoping she’s going to be another one to play well enough for us to get a good tee score.”
McKena Koolmo rounded out the Huskies’ top five with a 99. Scout Woods battled for a 104, fighting a tough day to help secure Wahpeton’s spot in the standings.
“Her strong suit is her tee shot. She was all over and dialed back to a hybrid on the tee box to keep it in play. That kind of got to Scout,” Ralph said. “The thing I liked was, looking at her scorecard, we didn’t have the eights and nines that we had last year. She was really grinding for that 104, that’s a step forward in her game. She was very disappointed with her play, but also with the understanding that she just didn’t have her ‘A’ game.”
Ralph has been clear in his belief that Wahpeton possesses the talent to finish top-three in the Eastern Dakota Conference. It appears that confidence is growing throughout the roster, as the Huskies continue speaking, and swinging, success into existence.
Wahpeton continues its busy stretch of play with an EDC meet at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday Aug. 25. Those results will be published in the weekend edition of Daily News.
“Rose Creek is an individual qualifier. We get two of those during the regular season,” Ralph said. “If a girl shoots 15-over par, or 15-over the medalist, they would qualify as an individual for the state tournament.”
