The Breckenridge-Wahpeton softball team was quiet for most of the game Tuesday, May 3, vs. Rothsay, Minnesota. Anaka Lysne’s fourth inning double and two improbable runs in the sixth turned the tide, handing Abby Johnson her second win of the season for the Storm in a 4-2 grinder.
The Storm fell behind, 1-0, before catching a break in the third inning when Rothsay’s catcher airmailed a dropped third strike into right field, allowing Adi Dodge to tie the game.
It was Dodge’s sister, Mia, who kept the Storm close with a fine pitching performance. She surrendered three hits and a pair of walks, striking out four in as many innings. The sophomore slinger is figuring out how to work the pitch count into strikeout situations.
“Mia did a good job, just a couple walks, but our plan halfway through the game was to switch pitchers,” Storm Head Coach Jacob Dodge said. “She has quite a few pitches and when she’s on she throws really well. For her, it’s about getting ahead. Once she does that, she gets girls out quite a bit.”
Lysne stepped into the box with Breckenridge-Wahpeton trailing 2-1 in the fourth. The first baseman jumped on a belt-high pitch, lacing it down the third base line to plate Ana Erickson and even the score with a stand-up double.
“She’s very solid. She’s just always calm and collected,” Coach Dodge said of Lysne. “She’s been in those situations a lot. Even in summer ball, she just finds a way to come through when she puts the ball in play and moves runners. We certainly count on her a lot in those situations.”
Sydni Roberts led off the sixth with a pop up in front of home plate. The pitcher and catcher collided going for the ball, with the latter taking a cleat to the head in a scary moment. The collision allowed Roberts to walk to second base.
Rothsay brought in a new catcher and the Storm called McKena Koolmo to the batter’s box. The junior bunted the first pitch she saw and without time to loosen up, the catcher threw the ball into right, scoring Roberts. Johnson grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Koolmo and Breckenridge ended the inning with a 4-2 lead.
Johnson commanded the circle across the final three innings, giving up one hit and fooling batters with an elite changeup. She’s been an ace in the hole, collecting two victories from the bullpen and baffling the heart of opposing orders along the way.
“She has control of the changeup. In any given situation I’ll call it, or Ana (Erickson) will call it. It’s definitely her go-to pitch when she gets in a tight spot or we need her to get an out,” Coach Dodge said.
While the Storm offense was asleep for stretches, the defense stayed alert. Roberts wisely flipped to Koolmo for a fielder’s choice and Koolmo made a strong assist to first in the late innings. Johnson snared a comebacker in the circle, doubling up the Rothsay runner at first to end the ballgame.
“I think we were prepared today. They knew ahead of time what to do with the ball. That’s something we work on as well. We have to play a full seven innings in these games, we have to make sure we’re ready to go if we want to stick with the top two teams in our conference,” Coach Dodge said.
After piling it on vs. Rothsay in 2021 and winning via the 10-run rule, Breckenridge-Wahpeton battled with a new-look Tigers team on Tuesday. The Storm will need to sit on the outside pitch and use all fields if they hope to beat conference powerhouse Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Minnesota, Thursday, May 5, at home.
“They were very consistent. Their pitcher could hit that outside pitch and we just couldn’t make adjustments,” Coach Dodge said. “This team has been known for pull (hitting), but against those pitchers that stay away, you have to make adjustments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.