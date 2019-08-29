According to Eric Sanders, the head coach at Grand Forks Red River and the official statistician for EDC girls golf, Anaka Lysne was the first Wahpeton girls golfer to earn medalist honors at a regular season tournament since Savonnah Haselhorst won three tournaments back in 2013 and 2014.
Lysne started on the back nine and fired a solid five-over-par 41 on that side. She parred four of her first six holes and continued her solid play on the front nine. Lysne was very good on the greens and never had a three-putt all day on some very difficult greens at Edgewood. She’s currently in tenth place in the conference after her first-place finish.
Madison Bohn drove the ball pretty well but just couldn’t seem to catch a break around the greens. She strikes the ball solidly, but will need to continue to work on her touch around the greens. Bohn is a good leader on our team and sets a great example for the other players with her work ethic and enthusiasm for our team.
Alayna Gilsrud, McKena Koolmo, Halle Miller and Lily Anderson have had flashes of good play this season, but all have struggled with consistency. We’ve worked hard to improve their accuracy and distance off the tee and also continue to work on their short-game skills. All will need to put in some extra work to see more improvement as our season progresses.
The Huskies’ meet is at Maple River on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Tee time is set for 8:30 a.m.
