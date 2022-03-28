Skeeter Kvidera (left) and his partner Nicole Colón (right) work together to keep the volley going Saturday, March 26 in the Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament at Wahpeton High School. There were 48 teams who played.
The ninth annual Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball tournament brought in teams from across the tri-state area to the Wahpeton Middle and High Schools Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27.
The event raised funds for the Mallie Ann Breuer Foundation. The foundation awards scholarships to one Wahpeton High School student pursuing a nursing degree, a second-year North Dakota State College of Science nursing student from the surrounding area with a 3.5 grade point average or higher and, most recently, a scholarship at Breckenridge High School.
The Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Scholarship Program was established in honor of the life of Mallie Ann Breuer who passed away in 2011 at the age of 25. Breuer grew up on the family farm near Mooreton, North Dakota, and was a graduate of Wahpeton High School in 2004. She furthered her education by obtaining her Associate of Science in nursing degree at NDSCS.
“This scholarship is to acknowledge a young person who is committed to community and school service and who seeks positive solutions and strives to love others as Mallie did,” the foundation website reads.
A total of 48 teams served it up Saturday and Sunday. The tournament featured several different brackets, including some mixed and non-mixed volleyball matches of varying competition levels. Many teams were colorfully clad with unique uniforms and names including, “Here for the Exercise,” “The Empire Spikes Back,” and “Volley Llamas.” Food was donated to the event by Mary Ann’s Driftwood Lounge and a silent auction/karaoke night at City Brew Hall wrapped up Saturday’s schedule.
The Scholarship Foundation describes Mallie on its “legacy” page as a charismatic beam of light for everyone she encountered throughout her journey in life.
“Mallie was a valued member of this community, who made a huge impact on those she came in contact with. To know Mallie was to love her. Mallie had an incredible zest for life. She touched everyone’s heart with her unforgettable smile and infectious laughter. She was a friend to all. Mallie was an avid player of the Wahpeton recreational softball and volleyball league.”
On Saturday, The women’s net lower bracket winners were “Sporty’s,” the women’s net upper/middle victors were “Dimes,” and the men’s net upper champions were “Mixxed Breeds.”
On Sunday, the women’s lower bracket was won by “On Your Knees,” the women’s upper bracket was claimed by “Calm Your Tips,” and the men’s power four bracket went to “Jackalope.”
