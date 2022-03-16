Managers of the Week: Petermann, Picken, Albertson, Koltes and Bollinger

With a slight lull between winter and spring sports in the Twin Towns allowing everyone to catch their breath, Wahpeton Daily News is highlighting team managers that make the sports season possible. These students behind the operations support the athletes and contribute to our coverage in a variety of ways. Thank you to all student managers, we look forward to highlighting you over the next two weeks.
Jacie Petermann and McKade Picken (Wahp Basketball)
Petermann and Picken are both rockstar managers. Their contributions to the Lady Huskies as statisticians and clock technicians were invaluable. They were extremely accurate at logging and sharing statistics in a timely manner for the Eastern Dakota Conference, running the shot clock and logging fouls and timeouts during basketball contests.
Ethan Albertson and Matthew Koltes (Breck Basketball)
Albertson and Koltes are senior student managers for the Breckenridge Cowboys basketball team. They are fan favorites and personal hype agents. They added a great deal of flare and camaraderie to the program this season.
Taylor Bollinger (Breck-Wahp Wrestling)
Bollinger, a skilled photographer, contributed many excellent photos to our Daily News coverage during the 2021-22 Breckenridge-Wahpeton Storm wrestling season. Whether she was out on the mats prior to a dual, or posting hundreds of quality action shots in her free time, Bollinger was a dedicated member of the team.
