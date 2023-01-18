Manock breaks 1974 Wahpeton blocks record

Ethan Manock, second from left, is the new record holder for career blocks at Wahpeton High School. The Huskies hooper is pictured with his older brother, Zach, and his parents, Mike and Stacee.

Ethan Manock put his name atop the Wahpeton High School record board for career blocks Tuesday, Jan. 17, during a 77-64 loss at Fargo South. The Huskies senior recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks — the 89th and 90th of his career — to break Perry Score’s previous mark of 88 compiled from 1971-74.

Manock is averaging 1.6 blocks per game this season, tied for third in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The 6-foot-4 forward ranks fifth in field goal percentage (54.8), second in rebounds per game (12.4) and 13th in points per game (15.3).



