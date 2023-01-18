Manock breaks 1974 Wahpeton blocks record

Ethan Manock put his name atop the Wahpeton High School record board for career blocks Tuesday, Jan. 17, during a 77-64 loss at Fargo South. The Huskies senior recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks — the 89th and 90th of his career — to break Perry Score’s previous mark of 88 compiled from 1971-74.
Manock is averaging 1.6 blocks per game this season, tied for third in the Eastern Dakota Conference. The 6-foot-4 forward ranks fifth in field goal percentage (54.8), second in rebounds per game (12.4) and 13th in points per game (15.3).
Following a freshman season in which he swatted six shots, Manock exploded onto the scene as a sophomore with 28 blocks (1.2 bpg) and increased his season total to 42 (1.9 bpg) as a junior. He has 14 blocks in nine appearances this season.
On his record-setting night, Manock was joined in double-figure scoring by teammates Caden Hockert (19 points) and Treyton Mauch (17 points). James Hamilton led the Bruins with 26 points as South placed four players in double figures.
Manock was a “Final 5” candidate for Daily News Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year in 2021-22 and appears on our initial watch list for the 2022-23 award to be announced in early March. He was also the Class A State Champion in the javelin throw a season ago and helped Wahpeton Post 20 win an American Legion Baseball State Championship in 2021. In 2015, Manock was the MLB National Pitch, Hit and Run Champion at the age of 10.
Now, he is the all-time king of blocks for the Wahpeton boys basketball program.
Robert has spent over a decade reporting Twin Towns Area athletics, coaching baseball and officiating sporting events. From MMA to golf, he covers the entire sports spectrum through stories, photos and videos. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2021 by the North Dakota Newspaper Association.