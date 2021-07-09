Manock elevates Post 20 Class B Legion to 5-game winning streak

Wahpeton Post 20’s Class B team had a great start since Head Coach Zach Manock took over as Head Coach. The Class B Legion team is on a five-game winning streak, with their latest victory being against at Ellendale, winning 15-13 in a slugfest Thursday, July 8.
Wahpeton was in a deep hole to start the season. They started with a 1-7 record. Since losing 18-0 to Oakes, they’ve managed to rack up six of their last seven wins, including defeating the Breckenridge Jr. Legion and Ellendale twice.
“They’ve all put in the extra work since I’ve been here, and they want to be smiling while doing so, but they’re also competing and that’s what has kept them going for these last five games in a row,” Manock said. “They’re just having fun.”
Manock has emphasized having a positive mindset and going into every game with the same attitude.
“What we live by is attitude is everything,” he said. “That’s been our name motto. It’s all about keeping our heads high when things don’t go our way. If you play the game the right way, it’ll come back and treat you good.”
Wahpeton hosts Hankinson-Lidgerwood Monday, July 12. Wahpeton looks to extend their winning streak under Manock.
