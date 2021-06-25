Manock named Post 20 Class B Legion Head Coach

Zach Manock is the news Wahpeton Post 20 Legion Class B team's head coach, Post 20 announced Thursday, June 24.
Manock is a former Wahpeton Legion baseball player and Wahpeton Huskie alumni. He spent last season on the North Dakota State College of Science baseball team, where they completed their inaugural season under Head Coach Chris Kappes.
Manock is very excited to get his first shot at coaching the Legion this season.
"I'm really excited for the way that they play," he said. "I'm really excited to work with them and see what the rest of the season has in store."
Manock will replace previous Tom Thielen, who resigned from the position after nine games as head coach.
