Manock wins EDC Championship, Wahpeton earns more state qualifiers

The Wahpeton Huskies and Lady Huskies track and field teams took part in the Eastern Dakota Conference Championships Friday, May 21. The team had 33 personal bests and they are taking 22 athletes to the state meet.
Ethan Manock was the first place winner in the javelin throw with 168-10 and he was fourth in the discus throw with 135’00”. He hit his new personal record (PR). Scout Woods placed second in the discus throw 117-10 (state qualifying) and PR. Quinn Bassingthwaite had a fourth place finish in the pole vault 8-09, which is state qualifying. Shea Truesdell had a state qualifying pole vault at 12’00”. Jacob DeVries placed fourth in javelin 152-09, which was state qualifying.
Wahpeton had state qualifiers for the boys 4x800 relay, in which all four athletes placed season bests, which was done by Gus Lasch (2:06.4), Colin Samuels (2:07.7), Riley Schmit (2:09.8) and Jacob Bartels (2:07.3). They finished with 8:31.23, which was a 45 second drop to their season best time.
Halle Miller, Sydney Mahrer, Kilee Bladow and Kinsey Pedersen placed sixth with a 4:21.30 in the girls 4x400 relay, which was state qualifying and a season best. Jackson DeVries, Blake Schafer, Beau Arenstein had a season best 4x100 relay and state qualifying time of 45.30. DeVries, Treyton Mauch, Arenstein and Brady Owens had a state qualifying time of 1:36.92 in the 4x200 relay.
The 22 athletes representing the Huskies will compete in the North Dakota state meet May 28-29.
