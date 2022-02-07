Manock's big night not enough at North

Jeremiah Sem slammed home an alley-oop dunk off the opening tip. Ethan Manock returned the favor with a dunk of his own over the Fargo North star, as the Wahpeton junior played one of his best games of the season Friday, Feb. 4, with 18 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and three assists.
“In the second half, we saw the power game that Ethan possesses. He attacked the basket with two dunks, one of which was an and-one,” Huskies Head Coach Jeff Ralph said. “He was strong going to the hoop and was taking contact to get to the free-throw line. He was also a huge factor on the boards.”
Caden Hockert scored 21 and Jackson Clooten added 16, but North caught fire with 13 threes and four players in double figures for an 84-69 home victory.
“We probably played our best offensive game of the season and had a nice inside/outside balance with Caden Hockert on the perimeter and Manock and Clooten inside,” Ralph said. “Clooten’s post game was another reason for our good play. He scored eight points in each half and played with a great deal of energy and effort. He had a huge tip-in during our run in the second half and was a spark for us on both ends of the floor.”
Clooten was 8 of 11 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Manock was 8 of 11 from the foul line, as the pair worked well together on the first unit.
The Huskies keyed on Sem and Carter Zeller, capping their big-play abilities for most of the game.
“We worked to eliminate the penetration of Sem and control the post play of Zeller, which left some shooters open. North shot 46% from three, which was the difference in the game, but we felt it was to our advantage to stop their best players and I’m very happy with the effort the boys put forth on the defensive end,” Ralph said.
Blake Schafer led the Huskies with six assists. Caden Kappes posted six points, five rebounds and four assists. Keeh Bior led North with 16 points, followed by 15 points apiece from Sem and Carson Hannestad.
