Masterson hired as Wildcats' Assistant Coach

On Sunday, Jan. 3, North Dakota State College of Science women's basketball announced the hiring of new Assistant Coach Park Masterson.
Masterson joins Head Coach Adam Jacobson's staff, making her the second female assistant coach on the Wildcats staff along with current assistant Megan Dailey.
Masterson has a good basketball resume coming into this season for the Wildcats. In a press release from NDSCS, it states that she was a graduate from Macalester College earning her bachelor's degree in biology. She was a four-year starter on the basketball team and was the team captain her senior year.
On the court, she was well accomplished during her playing career, finishing 15th in school history in career rebounds. Off the court, she has great accomplishments in the field of science.
Masterson has worked closely with the Lyons Lab on the discovery of a new organism and has been working on a new organism called Berghia stephanieae along with other findings in the marine invertebrate family. She is also a published author.
Masterson spent the last three seasons as the Head Coach of Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego, California. She won 20 games in those three seasons and went to the CIF Division 1 Elite Eight in all three seasons. She was also with San Diego girls' basketball powerhouse. The Wildcats' hire with Masterson is effective immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.