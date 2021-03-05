Materi has record night vs. Wheaton

Breckenridge guard Carcie Materi had a great night shooting the basketball Thursday March 4, against Wheaton. She scored 31 points, which tied the single-game record for points set by Sarah Steinborn.
She also broke the single-game record three-pointers in a game, getting nine three-pointers and shattering the previous record of Alyse Engen's six three-pointers.
Materi started off 2-8 in the first half, and she went on to hit seven of her next eight threes in the second half. She made six in a row in the team's 53-26 win.
"It means a lot for my teammates that were getting me open," Materi said. "After one or two threes, they recognized I was getting open and I couldn't have done it without them."
Materi said she felt the momentum shift the Cowgirls' way after she got open. Head Coach Austin Imdieke reiterated throughout the year to keep shooting, even when the confidence may not have presently been there.
"We preached that all year long. We have 13 players on this varsity roster and all 13 can get hot like that," Imdieke said about the Cowgirls shooting.
The Cowgirls host Barnesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 5.
