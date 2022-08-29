Purchase Access

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Treyton Mauch showed flashes of elite playmaking out of the backfield in Wahpeton’s resurgent playoff push a year ago. Making his 2022 season debut as the Huskies’ lead back Friday, Aug. 26, the shapeshifting sophomore gashed the Firebirds for 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He added 13 tackles and one interception in a spectacular two-way performance during Wahpeton’s 21-12 victory.

“Mauch was pretty much the player of the game for us on both sides of the football. He’s running behind an offensive line that has a lot of experience accumulated. They’re going to open up a lot of holes for us,” Wahpeton Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “Treyton did a really good job within our zone blocking scheme of seeing the backside of plays opening up. One of his long touchdown runs was a simple inside zone where he saw the backside open up and just hit it. He has a much better understanding and vision this year.”



