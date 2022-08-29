Treyton Mauch leaps to deflect a pass during a preseason scrimmage. The sophomore was unstoppable on both sides of the football in Friday's season opener at Devils Lake, recording 13 tackles and rushing for 167 yards and two scores.
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Treyton Mauch showed flashes of elite playmaking out of the backfield in Wahpeton’s resurgent playoff push a year ago. Making his 2022 season debut as the Huskies’ lead back Friday, Aug. 26, the shapeshifting sophomore gashed the Firebirds for 167 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He added 13 tackles and one interception in a spectacular two-way performance during Wahpeton’s 21-12 victory.
“Mauch was pretty much the player of the game for us on both sides of the football. He’s running behind an offensive line that has a lot of experience accumulated. They’re going to open up a lot of holes for us,” Wahpeton Head Coach Wade Gilbertson said. “Treyton did a really good job within our zone blocking scheme of seeing the backside of plays opening up. One of his long touchdown runs was a simple inside zone where he saw the backside open up and just hit it. He has a much better understanding and vision this year.”
The hefty yardage total for Mauch came on 12 carries. It also came in the face of heavy pressure from the Firebird defense, who loaded the tackle box throughout the game.
“They challenged us to throw the ball all night long. They had seven guys in the box and they were bringing six of them at a time,” Gilbertson said. “In our spread offense, the book would tell you to throw the ball almost every single time when a team loads the box like that. We continued running the ball, even when we were one or two guys short in our formation.”
Beau Arenstein, an all-state receiver last season, joined the rushing party from his quarterback position, gaining 137 yards and one TD on 25 totes. The senior has speed like Mauch, with the strength to tuck the football and flat out run defenders over at all three levels.
“Beau got a little tired towards the end. I wouldn’t say he was a battering ram, but he definitely gained a lot of yards after contact,” Gilbertson said. “He carried a couple guys for an extra two, three, four yards all night long.”
Caden Kappes saw a sizable drop in usage compared to a historic junior season in which he corralled 19 touchdown receptions. Still, the coaching staff got the ball into his hands a total of five times for 50 yards as a receiver and a runner.
Wahpeton contained Devils Lake running back Colton Schneider to 107 yards rushing on 21 carries. Quarterback Beau Brodina chipped in 51 yards on 11 carries. Neither athlete broke loose for the type of back-breaking gains the Huskies allowed at key moments last season.
“I’m really happy with the way our defense answered the call with our challenge to stop the run. That’s the goal of any defense, to stop the run first and foremost,” Gilbertson said.
Brodina was forced to air it out, completing less than 50% of his passes and throwing interceptions to Jacob Berndt, Omar Martinez and Mauch.
“Having Omar as a freshman last season gave him a year to learn what to do and really become a player. As a freshman, he was always able to be where he was supposed to on defense. This season, we’re looking for big things for him, which was a surprise to a number of people, but not to our coaching staff. We knew we could trust him on defense and that’s a big deal,” Gilbertson said.
Wahpeton stuffed the home team twice on fourth down, punching the ball loose for a second-half fumble that deflated Devils Lake.
“It wouldn’t have mattered, but we recovered that ball. It was a big stop in the second half, an enormous momentum shift,” Gilbertson said. “At that point, you could feel our energy level rise from what it already was and you could feel their level lowering.”
Wahpeton’s home opener vs. Grand Forks Red River kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Frank Vertin Field.
