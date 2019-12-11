The Breckenridge-Wahpeton hockey team finally got a game on their home ice and they didn’t disappoint their crowd. After a slow start against MayPort, North Dakota, the Blades put three on the board in the final two periods to clinch a 3-0 win on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
It wasn’t the first shutout of the season for goalie Jared Aamold, but it was definitely the most meaningful. The junior is originally from Mayville, North Dakota, and was teammates with a lot of the current Ice Dawgs. Aamold came through with 19 saves in the strong showing. His final stop put the exclamation point on the night with 2.2 seconds remaining. With a crowd in front of the net, Aamold kept his former team off the board, earning him a rousing ovation from the arena.
“(Aamold’s) a guy that we knew going into tonight that he was going to want this game,” BW coach Evan McCall said. “He knows those guys, knows how they play and he came out and put on a performance tonight in the home opener. I’m proud of him, I’m happy for him and that’s a big one for him.”
It was the second time BW had a power play and after not getting a shot on net in the first one, they were anxious to capitalize on their opportunity. Carson Hought fired it in for the first goal of the night with 5:51 remaining. Jack Rittenour assisted on the score.
“Carson’s a guy that goes out there and provides a spark for our team,” McCall said. “He really kind of set the tempo from there and after that we were rolling. We gained some confidence and that’s huge in a game like this.”
Jase Jensen is a terror on breakaways and made MayPort pay with two goals in less than a minute. His first shot to find the net bounced off the goalie, over his head and slowly dropped in behind him. The next score saw Jensen go glove side once again, smacking it in with the back of his stick.
“When (Jensen) finds space he’s a scary guy to play against. That’s for sure,” McCall said.
The Blades (4-1) take their three-game win streak to Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
