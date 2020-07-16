Monday, July 13, 2020
Econofoods 15, Birchem Livestock 10
Birchem Livestock 19, Red River Communications / The Brew 6
Econofoods 13, Red River Communications / The Brew 10
FCCU 12, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 11
FCCU 20, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 0
RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 10, Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 9
Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 13, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 8
Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 14, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 13
Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 19, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 7
Shermco 26, Barker Insurance / Eagles 15
Shermco 18, Barker Insurance / Eagles 6.
Monday Night League — Won, Lost
Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 11, 3
FCCU — 10, 4
Barker Insurance/Eagles — 9, 5
Econofoods — 9, 5
Shermco — 9, 5
RRVW/Wahpeton Fab — 7, 7
Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 6, 8
Red River Communications/The Brew — 5, 9
Birchem Livestock — 5, 9
Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s — 3, 11
Dean’s Digging / Casey’s — 3, 11
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.