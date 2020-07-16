Monday, July 13, 2020

Econofoods 15, Birchem Livestock 10

Birchem Livestock 19, Red River Communications / The Brew 6

Econofoods 13, Red River Communications / The Brew 10

FCCU 12, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 11

FCCU 20, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 0

RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 10, Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 9

Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 13, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 8

Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 14, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 13

Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 19, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 7

Shermco 26, Barker Insurance / Eagles 15

Shermco 18, Barker Insurance / Eagles 6.

Monday Night League — Won, Lost

Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 11, 3

FCCU — 10, 4

Barker Insurance/Eagles — 9, 5

Econofoods — 9, 5

Shermco — 9, 5

RRVW/Wahpeton Fab — 7, 7

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 6, 8

Red River Communications/The Brew — 5, 9

Birchem Livestock — 5, 9

Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s — 3, 11

Dean’s Digging / Casey’s — 3, 11

