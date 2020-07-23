Monday, July 20, 2020
Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 15, Shermco 12;
Shermco 11, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 8;
Sporty’ s/Circle of Nations 11, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 0;
Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 10, Barker Insurance / Eagles 7;
Barker Insurance/Eagles 17, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 7;
Birchem Livestock 25, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 7;
Birchem Livestock 20, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab17;
FCCU 14, Red River Communications 2;
FCCU 17, Red River Communications 7;
Econofoods 8, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 4;
Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 19, Econofoods 12.
Monday Night League — Won, Lost
Sporty’s / Circle of Nations — 13, 3
FCCU — 12, 4
Barker Insurance / Eagles — 10, 6
Shermco — 10, 6
Econofoods — 10, 6
RRVW / Wahpeton Fab — 7, 9
Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 7, 9
Birchem Livestock — 7, 9
Red River Communications / The Brew — 5, 11
Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s — 4, 12
Dean’s Digging / Casey’s — 3, 13
