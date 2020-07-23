Monday, July 20, 2020

Sporty’s/Circle of Nations 15, Shermco 12;

Shermco 11, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 8;

Sporty’ s/Circle of Nations 11, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 0;

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint 10, Barker Insurance / Eagles 7;

Barker Insurance/Eagles 17, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 7;

Birchem Livestock 25, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 7;

Birchem Livestock 20, RRVW / Wahpeton Fab17;

FCCU 14, Red River Communications 2;

FCCU 17, Red River Communications 7;

Econofoods 8, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 4;

Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 19, Econofoods 12.

Monday Night League — Won, Lost

Sporty’s / Circle of Nations — 13, 3

FCCU — 12, 4

Barker Insurance / Eagles — 10, 6

Shermco — 10, 6

Econofoods — 10, 6

RRVW / Wahpeton Fab — 7, 9

Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 7, 9

Birchem Livestock — 7, 9

Red River Communications / The Brew — 5, 11

Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s — 4, 12

Dean’s Digging / Casey’s — 3, 13

